Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s Scandals: From Early DWI Arrests to Heated Altercation With John Rocker
Patrick Mahomes Sr. Has Had Several Brushes With the Law
According to online court records, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., had an adult misdemeanor case in April 1999. More than four years later, in November 2003, the patriarch committed a criminal non-traffic offense.
Fox News reported he had similar DWI charges on September 12, 2008, in South Dakota and on February 26, 2019, in Smith County, Texas. He faced the same charge twice in 2018, per Us Weekly.
In 2016, Patrick Sr. was slapped with a separate charge for public intoxication, per a news outlet.
Court records indicate over 10 incidents in total, including multiple arrests for traffic-related cases.
He Was Arrested Before Super Bowl 58
The former Major League Baseball pitcher was apprehended in Texas on February 3, 2024, on a DWI charge. The arrest happened eight days before his son and the Kansas City Chiefs' scheduled Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers.
During Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the Chiefs quarterback said his father was "doing good."
"I don't really want to get into it too much but he's doing good for whatever the situation is," he shared. "It's a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That's all I really have to say at this point."
Patrick Mahomes Sr. Was Cited Again in June 2024
Five months after his February 2024 arrest, Patrick Sr. was ticketed for driving on an invalid license in Texas. He was also given a warning for ignoring traffic signs.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleaded Guilty to His 2024 DWI Charge
Patrick Sr.'s attorney, Joseph D. Murphy, released a statement in August 2024, confirming his client entered a guilty plea "pursuant to a written plea agreement."
"Our client is now living a sober life, and we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life helped us achieve a plea recommendation for probation," said Joseph.
As part of the plea deal, Patrick Sr. received five years of probation with one year of intense supervision.
He Was Involved in an Altercation During Super Bowl 59 Week
Barstools Sports uploaded a video on X, showing Patrick Sr. and former MLB pitcher John Rocker getting involved in a heated altercation along Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
After Patrick Sr. refused John's handshake greeting, they began yelling at one another, prompting people to separate them.
"What are you talking about?" John said at one point in the scuffle.
Following the incident, both responded to the video while slamming each other.
"This f------ loser can't take a d--- joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his b------ weekend even more," John said, while Patrick Sr. called him "a menace to society."