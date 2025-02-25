or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Patrick Mahomes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s Scandals: From Early DWI Arrests to Heated Altercation With John Rocker

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., is no stranger to conflict.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Has Had Several Brushes With the Law

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: @silky__p/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s first case was in 1999.

According to online court records, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., had an adult misdemeanor case in April 1999. More than four years later, in November 2003, the patriarch committed a criminal non-traffic offense.

Fox News reported he had similar DWI charges on September 12, 2008, in South Dakota and on February 26, 2019, in Smith County, Texas. He faced the same charge twice in 2018, per Us Weekly.

In 2016, Patrick Sr. was slapped with a separate charge for public intoxication, per a news outlet.

Court records indicate over 10 incidents in total, including multiple arrests for traffic-related cases.

Article continues below advertisement

He Was Arrested Before Super Bowl 58

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: @silky__p/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was a former athlete.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher was apprehended in Texas on February 3, 2024, on a DWI charge. The arrest happened eight days before his son and the Kansas City Chiefs' scheduled Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers.

During Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the Chiefs quarterback said his father was "doing good."

"I don't really want to get into it too much but he's doing good for whatever the situation is," he shared. "It's a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That's all I really have to say at this point."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Was Cited Again in June 2024

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: @silky__p/Instagram

He served as a pitcher for six different MLB teams from 1992 to 2003.

MORE ON:
Patrick Mahomes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Five months after his February 2024 arrest, Patrick Sr. was ticketed for driving on an invalid license in Texas. He was also given a warning for ignoring traffic signs.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleaded Guilty to His 2024 DWI Charge

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: @silky__p/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Sr. previously joked he did not want to be in the same suite as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game in 2024.

Patrick Sr.'s attorney, Joseph D. Murphy, released a statement in August 2024, confirming his client entered a guilty plea "pursuant to a written plea agreement."

"Our client is now living a sober life, and we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life helped us achieve a plea recommendation for probation," said Joseph.

As part of the plea deal, Patrick Sr. received five years of probation with one year of intense supervision.

Article continues below advertisement

He Was Involved in an Altercation During Super Bowl 59 Week

patrick mahomes srs scandals
Source: @silky__p/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes Sr. left the sport in 2003.

Barstools Sports uploaded a video on X, showing Patrick Sr. and former MLB pitcher John Rocker getting involved in a heated altercation along Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

After Patrick Sr. refused John's handshake greeting, they began yelling at one another, prompting people to separate them.

"What are you talking about?" John said at one point in the scuffle.

Following the incident, both responded to the video while slamming each other.

"This f------ loser can't take a d--- joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his b------ weekend even more," John said, while Patrick Sr. called him "a menace to society."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.