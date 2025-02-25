Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s Scandals: From Early DWI Arrests to Heated Altercation With John Rocker

According to online court records, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., had an adult misdemeanor case in April 1999. More than four years later, in November 2003, the patriarch committed a criminal non-traffic offense.

Fox News reported he had similar DWI charges on September 12, 2008, in South Dakota and on February 26, 2019, in Smith County, Texas. He faced the same charge twice in 2018, per Us Weekly.

In 2016, Patrick Sr. was slapped with a separate charge for public intoxication, per a news outlet.

Court records indicate over 10 incidents in total, including multiple arrests for traffic-related cases.