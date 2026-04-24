Patrick Muldoon's Emotional Final Video to Family Revealed After Actor's Sudden Death at Age 57: Watch
April 24 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Patrick Muldoon was in good spirits ahead of his untimely death at age 57.
His sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 22, to reveal the final video the actor sent his family just a few hours before he suffered a heart attack.
In the clip, Muldoon told his loved ones that he was at the opening of the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles Museum of Modern Art.
He then walked over to a painting called Saint Ignatius of Loyola’s Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampieri.
“It’s a beautiful painting. 1622, Ignatius, Loyola," the TV star expressed, alluding to his alma mater Loyola High School.
Muldoon recited a chant from Loyola before joking, “I think that’s what he was thinking in the picture, actually.”
In the second slide of her post, Muldoon Zappa published a screenshot from Google that explained how the painting represents a “mystical moment from the life of Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuit order.”
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She captioned her social media share: “This was the last video my brother sent to our constant family group chat -from Sat night at LACMA opening. I asked chat what is happening in this beautiful painting which is seen in the next slide. @p_hibs shared how dear friend/ brother and producing partner - Bobo - and him loved St. Ignatius because he was kind of the cool guy, good time guy who was still able to become a saint. Not only that but the LL LOY chant my brother says is from his football days at Loyola High School.”
Muldoon Zappa praised her brother as a “jokester,” “football player,” “intensely spiritually connected,” “Jesuit-educated” and an “incredible being.”
“My best friend. The best brother / son/ uncle/ anyone could ever possibly ask for. I will have so much more to share as I know he loves this earthly realm and all he created within it… including all of the love and light his spirit is now receiving through all of you…. Surrounding you in light.💫💫💫💫💫,” she continued. “We will eventually have details on when and where we will celebrate him. But now we are still processing. I continue to speak of him in present tense. Because his spirit is all around me. He just changed forms💫🙏🏼💚 #patrickmuldoon.”
How Did Patrick Muldoon Die?
The Days of Our Lives alum passed away on Sunday, April 19. Muldoon Zappa previously told TMZ that “Patrick went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend [of three years, Miriam Rothbart] in their Beverly Hills home.”
His partner “found him unconscious on the bathroom floor,” and by the time paramedics arrived, “there was nothing anyone could do.”