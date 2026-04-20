Patrick Muldoon's Tragic Final Minutes: Actor Enjoyed 'Coffee With His Girlfriend' Before Suffering Fatal Heart Attack in Bathroom, Sister Reveals
April 20 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Patrick Muldoon had a relaxing morning before his sudden passing.
According to his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, the actor engaged in his regular routine before dying from a heart attack at age 57 on Sunday, April 19.
Shana told TMZ that “Patrick went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend [of three years, Miriam Rothbart] in their Beverly Hills home.”
Mirian noticed he was taking a long time, and when she went to check on him, she “found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.”
Paramedics attempted to revive the star, but according to Shana, “there was nothing anyone could do.”
The Days of Our Lives alum passed away just a few days before his film Dirty Hands was set to be released in theaters and on digital platforms on Friday, April 24. He stars in the movie alongside ex-girlfriend Denise Richards, whom he remained friendly with after their romance in the 90s.
Patrick’s Days of Our Lives costar Alison Sweeney honored his legacy in an emotional X post, writing, “This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”
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Fans also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the movie star.
"My heart sunk. Sending so much love & light 🙇🏼♀️🙏," one person wrote, while another added, "So sad. I just read on fb. I was hoping it wasn’t true. He will be missed. Prayers for family and friends 🙏🏻."
A third lamented, "You will be missed! Wishing all of Patrick's friends, family and devoted fans love, comfort and intentions of peace and ease," while a fourth expressed, "RIP Patrick, breaks my heart to see the news 💔 The world has lost a remarkable man!"
Patrick’s final Instagram post was on Friday, April 17, where he expressed his excitement over being an executive producer for the upcoming movie Kockroach.
"So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia," he captioned the social media share.
Patrick leaves behind his partner, Miriam, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon, Sr., sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.