Actor Patrick Muldoon Was 'Excited' to Work With Chris Hemsworth in Sad Final Post Before Suffering Fatal Heart Attack at Age 57
April 20 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
Patrick Muldoon was looking forward to opportunities ahead in his sad final post shared just two days before his devastating death at age 57 on Sunday, April 19.
The Days of Our Lives star took to Instagram on Friday, April 17, to announce his involvement as an executive producer for Chris Hemsworth's upcoming movie Kockroach.
"So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia," Muldoon — who died at his Beverly Hills Home, per TMZ — captioned the upload.
Fans React to Patrick Muldoon's Devastating Death
The social media post's comments section has since been flooded with reactions and tributes following news of Muldoon's passing.
"My heart sunk. Sending so much love & light 🙇🏼♀️🙏," one fan penned, as another wrote, "So sad. I just read on fb. I was hoping it wasn’t true. He will be missed. Prayers for family and friends 🙏🏻."
A third supporter added, "You will be missed! Wishing all of Patrick's friends, family and devoted fans love, comfort and intentions of peace and ease," while a fourth expressed, "RIP Patrick, breaks my heart to see the news 💔 The world has lost a remarkable man!"
Others recalled growing up watching Muldoon in Starship Troopers and Melrose Place.
Patrick Muldoon's Friends Remember Late Actor as 'Full of Life'
Muldoon's manager confirmed the Starship Troopers actor's upsetting death to Variety.
In a statement to Deadline, friends of Muldoon — who starred alongside Bruce Willis in the 2021 film Deadlock — remembered him as "endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence."
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His pals additionally noted Muldoon "loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen."
"Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit," the message concluded.
Patrick Muldoon Died Days Before Release of New Film
Muldoon’s death comes just days before one of his final projects, the film Dirty Hands, is scheduled for a limited theatrical release and to hit digital platforms on Friday, April 24.
The movie stars Muldoon and his ex-girlfriend Denise Richards, whom he remained close friends with for decades after their short-lived ‘90s romance came to an end. The duo also starred alongside one another in Starship Troopers during their relationship.