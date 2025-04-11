Patrick Schwarzenegger's Fiancée Reacts to Controversial 'White Lotus' S-- Scenes: 'You Got With Your Brother?'
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fiancée, Abby Champion, found out about his White Lotus s-- scenes with the rest of the world.
On the Thursday, April 10, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor, 31, admitted that he didn't give his girl a heads up about the incest plot between his character, Saxon, and Sam Nivola's Lochlan.
"She was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me, do you hook up with people?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, you know The White Lotus. I can’t tell you this information,'" Schwarzenegger told host Jimmy Fallon. "She was like, 'Just tell me, do you get with people?' and I said, 'Yes, I do.' And she was like, 'Who? Which girls do you get with?' I was like, 'I can’t tell you.'"
Little did she know, Schwarzenegger's character kisses his younger brother in Episode 5 and is pleasured by him in Episode 6.
"And then Episode 5 comes out, and 6, and she’s like, 'You got with your brother?'" Schwarzenegger said.
In the HBO series, Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) dare the siblings to kiss after the Full Moon Party when they are partying on Greg's (Jon Gries) boat. Saxon and his brother take a mysterious drug Chloe gives them that clouds any judgment for the rest of the evening. Case in point: when Lochlan and Chloe are getting intimate, he pleasures Saxon, who is in a separate bed. When Saxon recalls the moment sober the following day, he is so disturbed, he throws up.
Due to an NDA he signed prior to filming, Schwarzenegger refused to reveal any details of the show to Champion, 28.
"My fiancée was nagging me nonstop when I booked the role," Schwarzenegger confessed to Fallon. "She was like, 'You gotta tell me who dies.' And I’m like, 'I’m not telling you who dies. Like, I signed my life away. Mike [White, The White Lotus creator] will fire me.'"
Nivola, on the other hand, admittedly broke his NDA and warned his girlfriend, fellow actress Iris Apatow, ahead of time about the racy scenes.
"I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets. I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs. But I told my girlfriend, because she was there while we were shooting it," Nivola, 21, told Variety on March 23. "That’s about it. I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO."
Le Bon expressed in a March interview with Vulture how Nivola handled his first-ever s-- scene like a pro.
"I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, 'It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over,'" she said, admitting how the young actor was the one telling everyone to calm down.