Patrick Schwarzenegger's Fiancée Reacts to Controversial 'White Lotus' S-- Scenes: 'You Got With Your Brother?'

"She was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me, do you hook up with people?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, you know The White Lotus. I can’t tell you this information,'" Schwarzenegger told host Jimmy Fallon. "She was like, 'Just tell me, do you get with people?' and I said, 'Yes, I do.' And she was like, 'Who? Which girls do you get with?' I was like, 'I can’t tell you.'"

Little did she know, Schwarzenegger's character kisses his younger brother in Episode 5 and is pleasured by him in Episode 6.

"And then Episode 5 comes out, and 6, and she’s like, 'You got with your brother?'" Schwarzenegger said.