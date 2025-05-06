Sydney Sweeney 'Would Love to Pursue Something' With Patrick Schwarzenegger — 'If He Wasn't Engaged'
Sydney Sweeney is on the prowl after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.
The Euphoria actress was spotted looking flirty with Patrick Schwarzenegger while celebrating the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend, which raised eyebrows considering The White Lotus actor is engaged to his fiancée, Abby Champion.
Sweeney and Schwarzenegger then both attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 5, which further fueled a fantasy of the two together — especially considering Champion was a no-show at both events.
After being seen together twice within three days, a source close to Sweeney spilled to RadarOnline.com: "Sydney really digs Patrick. She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus."
"She would love to pursue something with him – if he wasn’t engaged," the insider confessed. "With that said, her eyes and mind are open to the right person. Is that Patrick? If he wasn’t engaged, she most definitely would be interested in pursuing him. But she respects that he is taken."
There are whispers Schwarzenegger's relationship could be in trouble, however, as the supermodel reportedly resents how long the Midnight Sun actor, 31, waited to propose and the fact that they've yet to tie the knot.
"It took Patrick forever to propose to Abby in the first place," a separate confidant told the news outlet of Schwarzenegger — who popped the question to Champion, 26, in December 2023 after eight years of dating.
The source explained: "They've now been engaged for a year and a half, and there are still no solid plans in place to make their dream wedding happen."
Plus, Champion's allegedly grown jealous amid Schwarzenegger's heightened publicity from the success of The White Lotus Season 3.
"He's loving the attention he's been getting from female fans a little too much for Abby's liking," the insider dished.
In what could further hurt Champion, Schwarzenegger supposedly "didn’t look like an engaged man" while kicking it with Sweeney over the weekend.
Sweeney is free to explore the Hollywood dating field again after a source confirmed to People that she and Davino had "called off their wedding."
While in Vegas with Schwarzenegger on Saturday, the Anyone But You actress was also caught getting handsy with Machine Gun Kelly — who welcomed a baby girl with his ex Megan Fox in March.
According to the Sweeney source, however, "she and MGK are just pals; they worked together in Downfalls High. She is very much single and enjoying being single. Sydney is living her best life."