Patrick Schwarzenegger and John Owen Lowe Show Off Their Chiseled Looks During L.A. Outing

Patrick Schwarzenegger showcased his impressive physique while enjoying a sunny outing with fellow star kid John Owen Lowe in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus star, 31, sported a black muscle shirt that highlighted his toned arms, paired with comfortable sweatpants, sneakers and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, John Owen, the 29-year-old son of actor Rob Lowe, opted for a laid-back look in a blue T-shirt and gray sweatpants as they strolled through a parking lot together.

Patrick Schwarzenegger flaunted his physique during a sunny L.A. outing with John Owen Lowe.

While it's unclear where the duo was headed, they appeared relaxed and in high spirits.

Both of the actors have famous fathers.

Patrick, whose famous parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, carried a laptop as he walked alongside John, who is known for his role as a writer on the Netflix series Unstable.

The close-knit relationships the two share with their fathers have garnered attention, especially after Arnold's playful reaction to Patrick's nude scene in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Source: Variety/YOUTUBE

Following the star-studded L.A. premiere of the HBO Max series in April, Arnold took to Instagram to share his excitement, stating, "What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

In a humorous "Actors on Actors" interview, Arnold further elaborated, recalling, "I'm watching your show, and I'm watching your butt sticking out there. And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? I mean, this is crazy."

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a playful reaction to Patrick's nude scene in 'The White Lotus.'

He chuckled, adding, "Then I said to myself, 'Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and in Terminator and all of those films. You were naked, so don't complain about it.' But it was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps that closely," as Patrick laughed along.

Around the same time, Patrick addressed the chatter surrounding his casting in the popular show, insisting, "I know there are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is." He emphasized his dedication, stating, "I spent 10 years in acting classes, worked on [my] characters for hours on end and had been rejected from hundreds of auditions."

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe starred together in the Netflix comedy series 'Unstable.'