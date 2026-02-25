or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John F. Kennedy Jr.
NEWS

'Exhibitionist' John F. Kennedy Jr. Loved 'Walking Around the Gym Naked' While 'Inspecting His Genitalia,' Biographer Shockingly Claims

Split photo of John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
Source: mega;@thenerveshow/youtube

JFK Jr. was 38 when he died in 1999.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET

Biographer Maureen Callahan spilled some NSFW claims about John F. Kennedy Jr.'s affinity for being in the buff as she criticized Ryan Murphy's new series Love Story, which recounts the late attorney's romance with Carolyn Bessette.

On a recent episode of "The Nerve With Maureen Callahan," the author said the FX show should have gone full frontal in a gym locker room scene from the first installment.

Maureen Callahan Picks Apart 'Love Story'

Photo of Kennedy biographer Maureen Callahan shared some of the issues she has with Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'
Source: @thenerveshow/youtube

Kennedy biographer Maureen Callahan shared some of the issues she has with Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story.'

In the clip she was talking about, Anthony Radziwill, the son of Polish Prince Stanisław Radziwiłł, is reading a magazine cover that centers on JFK Jr.'s personal life as Kennedy is standing there in his underwear.

"I can't show my face around the city with these headlines everywhere," he tells his cousin, who cheekily replies, "But you show your d--- to everyone at the gym."

"Apparently, this is all I'm good for," Kennedy says.

'There's Many Problems With That Scene'

Photo of The author claimed JFK Jr. was 'an exhibitionist' who would walk around the gym naked.
Source: @thenerveshow/youtube;fx

The author claimed JFK Jr. was 'an exhibitionist' who would walk around the gym naked.

"Well, as your cousin, obviously, I disagree," Radziwill continues. "Also, I'm an actual prince with a title and everything. What is this obsession with anointing you?"

The author of Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed, confessed she had "many problems with that scene," starting with the "clunky expository dialogue," as she felt the writing needed to "find a more artful way to make it clear that they are cousins" without directly saying so.

'John Jr. Was Such an Exhibitionist'

MORE ON:
John F. Kennedy Jr.

Photo of 'He loved the media attention,' Maureen Callahan said of the late attorney.
Source: mega

'He loved the media attention,' Maureen Callahan said of the late attorney.

"There's this moment where Anthony says to John, 'Oh, what do you do besides like show your d--- at the gym?' What they really should have done is go all in, which I, you know, I wrote about it. John Jr. was such an exhibitionist," she insisted. "So, you're going to tell me the big bad media? He loved the media attention. He loved nothing more than ripping off his shirt and running around in Central Park, okay? And making sure all the paparazzi got great views, okay? Great sight lines."

Source: @thenerveshow/youtube

The author shamed the series for following a 'specious claim' about Carolyn Bessette.

"He would walk around the gym naked all the time," she alleged. "Like picking at his pubic hair and inspecting his genitalia, like teasing other men."

Elsewhere on her podcast, she shamed the drama series for giving "credence to a very specious claim" that Bessette's vanity is what caused her to be late to the tarmac the day of their fatal 1999 flight.

Photo of John F. Kennedy and wife Carolyn Bessette died in a 1999 plane crash.
Source: mega

John F. Kennedy and wife Carolyn Bessette died in a 1999 plane crash.

"The implication is John would never have crashed his plane if his shallow, superficial, vain, glorious wife hadn't been getting a pedicure and just making the pedicurist redo and redo and redo," the author spilled. "This is so misogynistic and it is straight out of the Kennedy male playbook, which is blame the women. And if you can't make them mentally ill and if you can't make them crazy and if you can't kill them, you know, just make up something. Make up something. Make up something misogynistic."

