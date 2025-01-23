or
Paul Mescal Shocks Fans With His Ripped Physique for 'Gladiator II': See His Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Source: MEGA; Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Before bulking up for his 'Gladiator II' role, Paul Mescal already captivated his fans with his charm and striking good looks. See his transformation, here.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Paul Mescal Showed Off His Sharp Style

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal wowed fans with his transformation for his role in 'Gladiator II.'

Paul Mescal looked gorgeous in his black suit at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2021.

He Looked Suave at a Red Carpet Event

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal starred as Lucius Verus Aurelius in 'Gladiator II.'

In 2022, Mescal suited up when he attended the Carmen premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Paul Mescal Stole the Spotlight With His Sharp Style

Source: MEGA

'Gladiator II' was officially released in the U.S. in November 2024.

The Emmy-nominated actor brought back a classic style, wearing a vintage Cartier-designed brooch to the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, to complete his formal look.

"Cartier showed me a photo of the brooch and it was so elegant," Mescal told Vogue. "I love the Old Hollywood feel."

Paul Mescal Looks Good in Bright Outfits, Too!

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal surprised everyone with his ripped physique.

Far from his usual black and white getups, Mescal wore a Gucci's aqua blue blazer with an oversized fit and paired it with a tank top and baggy pants.

He Went Back to Black

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal started his career in theater and TV after graduating from Trinity College.

Mescal returned to a minimalist but sophisticated style for the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in California in March 2023.

Paul Mescal Puts on Some Muscle

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 'All of Us Strangers'

The Normal People actor attended the All of Us Strangers U.K. Gala Screening in London.

Paul Mescal Underwent a Massive Transformation for 'Gladiator II'

Source: MEGA; Paramount Pictures/YouTube

He is known for his roles in 'Aftersun' and 'The Lost Daughter.'

Mescal rocked his tailored look — featuring a black suit, charcoal gray vest and white shirt — at the Gladiator II premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Los Angeles, Calif., in November 2024. He appeared more buffed than ever after transforming his physique for the film with the help of "the best trainer, who knows I don't have a huge amount of patience, and he could see it in my eyes that after a certain point I was like, 'Get me out of here!'"

He also revealed in an episode of The Graham Norton Show, "I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things. I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, 'There is a canvas to work with.' He went to town, and I saw him every day."

"It was fun," he added. "I did everything he asked but I like to drink, and I like to smoke so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned."

Bye, Babyface!

Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal will star in the upcoming film 'Hamnet.'

Mescal looked manlier than ever when he appeared at The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala.

