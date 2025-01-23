Paul Mescal Shocks Fans With His Ripped Physique for 'Gladiator II': See His Jaw-Dropping Transformation
Paul Mescal Showed Off His Sharp Style
Paul Mescal looked gorgeous in his black suit at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2021.
He Looked Suave at a Red Carpet Event
In 2022, Mescal suited up when he attended the Carmen premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Paul Mescal Stole the Spotlight With His Sharp Style
The Emmy-nominated actor brought back a classic style, wearing a vintage Cartier-designed brooch to the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England, to complete his formal look.
"Cartier showed me a photo of the brooch and it was so elegant," Mescal told Vogue. "I love the Old Hollywood feel."
Paul Mescal Looks Good in Bright Outfits, Too!
Far from his usual black and white getups, Mescal wore a Gucci's aqua blue blazer with an oversized fit and paired it with a tank top and baggy pants.
He Went Back to Black
Mescal returned to a minimalist but sophisticated style for the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in California in March 2023.
Paul Mescal Puts on Some Muscle
The Normal People actor attended the All of Us Strangers U.K. Gala Screening in London.
Paul Mescal Underwent a Massive Transformation for 'Gladiator II'
Mescal rocked his tailored look — featuring a black suit, charcoal gray vest and white shirt — at the Gladiator II premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Los Angeles, Calif., in November 2024. He appeared more buffed than ever after transforming his physique for the film with the help of "the best trainer, who knows I don't have a huge amount of patience, and he could see it in my eyes that after a certain point I was like, 'Get me out of here!'"
He also revealed in an episode of The Graham Norton Show, "I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things. I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, 'There is a canvas to work with.' He went to town, and I saw him every day."
"It was fun," he added. "I did everything he asked but I like to drink, and I like to smoke so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned."
Bye, Babyface!
Mescal looked manlier than ever when he appeared at The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala.