Paul Mescal Shocks Fans With His Ripped Physique for 'Gladiator II': See His Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Mescal rocked his tailored look — featuring a black suit, charcoal gray vest and white shirt — at the Gladiator II premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX in Los Angeles, Calif., in November 2024. He appeared more buffed than ever after transforming his physique for the film with the help of "the best trainer, who knows I don't have a huge amount of patience, and he could see it in my eyes that after a certain point I was like, 'Get me out of here!'"

He also revealed in an episode of The Graham Norton Show, "I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things. I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, 'There is a canvas to work with.' He went to town, and I saw him every day."

"It was fun," he added. "I did everything he asked but I like to drink, and I like to smoke so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned."