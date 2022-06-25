"I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and personal experience" that she got through with the expertise and support of her doctors. "With their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."

"Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking," Meadow continued. "In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortion, it prevents safe abortions."