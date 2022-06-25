Sharing Her StoryPaul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade
As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world.
"Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion."
"I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and personal experience" that she got through with the expertise and support of her doctors. "With their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."
"Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking," Meadow continued. "In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortion, it prevents safe abortions."
As OK! previously reported, the process of overturning the landmark ruling that protected Americans' Constitutional right to seek an abortion began earlier this year. On Monday, May 2, a draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn the ruling was leaked to the public. Despite over a month of protests, on Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court officially reversed the 1973 decision.
Celebrities quickly took to social media to voice their opinions on the shocking ruling. Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis confessed she was "heartbroken" and "gutted", while Bette Midler called the Supreme Court "tone-deaf."
"It doesn’t end here. F**k this sham. F**k these people," Cougar Town actress Busy Philipps wrote on Twitter. "If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, f**k you too. This Supreme Court is on you."