Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Her Assets in Ultra-Low Plunging Black Gown During Birthday Trip to Paris: See Photos
Dec. 19 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Paulina Gretzky turned heads with a daring fashion moment, slipping into an ultra-low plunging gown while enjoying a luxurious birthday getaway to Paris, France.
Paulina Gretzky Turned Heads in Plunging Gown
“P𝖺𝗎𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖺 𝗂𝗇 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗂𝗌💋🇫🇷,” Gretzky, 37, captioned a series of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, December 18. In the snaps, the influencer slipped into a body-hugging black mini dress with a daring plunge that dipped nearly to her belly button.
The lingerie-inspired look featured structured boning that accentuated her chest, paired with thigh-high garters that added extra edginess to the look.
The carousel of photos captured several sweet moments from her birthday getaway, which she celebrated on December 19, featuring festive cakes, a balloon-filled room and glamorous nights out.
Fans Reacted to the Daring Look
Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their adoration and sending the Fame actress warm birthday wishes.
“10/10 Parisian queen,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Love that photo! Happy almost birthday!”
“@paulinagretzky Please Show more Pics of the black dress🔥😍🔥🔥😍,” a third added.
Meanwhile, other fans referenced her retired hockey player father, Wayne Gretzky, writing, “Wayne’s greatest goal was the night he scored with Janet and created Paulina 🤤.”
Paulina Gretzky Is Known for Relationship With Dustin Johnson
Her husband, Dustin Johnson, was noticeably absent from the photos marking the special milestone.
The couple, who began dating in 2013, share two children – Tatum, born in 2015, and River, born in 2017 – and tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee ceremony in 2022.
Dustin Johnson Gushed About Having Paulina Gretzky's Support
Paulina is often spotted by her husband’s side, cheering him on as he competes on the professional golf circuit.
"She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," the athlete, 41, told People earlier this year. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf."
Though Dustin was once ranked No. 1 in the world of golfing, he’s made it clear that his family takes priority.
"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."