Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Her Assets in Ultra-Low Plunging Black Gown During Birthday Trip to Paris: See Photos

Paulina Gretzky turned heads with a daring fashion moment, slipping into an ultra-low plunging gown while enjoying a luxurious birthday getaway to Paris, France.

Paulina Gretzky Turned Heads in Plunging Gown

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram Paulina Gretzky wasn't afraid of showing skin while on a getaway in Paris.

“P𝖺𝗎𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖺 𝗂𝗇 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗂𝗌💋🇫🇷,” Gretzky, 37, captioned a series of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, December 18. In the snaps, the influencer slipped into a body-hugging black mini dress with a daring plunge that dipped nearly to her belly button. The lingerie-inspired look featured structured boning that accentuated her chest, paired with thigh-high garters that added extra edginess to the look. The carousel of photos captured several sweet moments from her birthday getaway, which she celebrated on December 19, featuring festive cakes, a balloon-filled room and glamorous nights out.

Fans Reacted to the Daring Look

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram Fans loved the dress Paulina Gretzky wore on her birthday getaway.

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their adoration and sending the Fame actress warm birthday wishes. “10/10 Parisian queen,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Love that photo! Happy almost birthday!” “@paulinagretzky Please Show more Pics of the black dress🔥😍🔥🔥😍,” a third added. Meanwhile, other fans referenced her retired hockey player father, Wayne Gretzky, writing, “Wayne’s greatest goal was the night he scored with Janet and created Paulina 🤤.”

Paulina Gretzky Is Known for Relationship With Dustin Johnson

Source: MEGA Paulina Gretzky is often by her husband Dustin Johnson's side at his golf events.

Her husband, Dustin Johnson, was noticeably absent from the photos marking the special milestone. The couple, who began dating in 2013, share two children – Tatum, born in 2015, and River, born in 2017 – and tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee ceremony in 2022.

Dustin Johnson Gushed About Having Paulina Gretzky's Support

Source: MEGA Dustin Johnson praised his wife, Paulina Gretzky, for being a huge supporter in his career.