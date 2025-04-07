Paulina Gretzky Shows Her Toned Tummy in Cute Outfit for LIV Golf Event in Miami: Hot Photos

Her deep-V crop top and matching mini skirt showed off her toned figure , while her long brunette hair flowed in soft waves. She tied the look together with white sneakers, chunky rings and a sleek lanyard for a laid-back glam vibe.

The model showed up to the LIV Golf event at Trump National Doral to cheer on husband Dustin Johnson , dressed in a light blue trendy and racy two-piece.

Later, on her Instagram Story, Gretzky switched up the look in a fitted white crop top and a bright yellow Guizio x Champion micro skirt — complete with a drawstring waist and a subtle logo patch. She kept the same white sneakers and socks for a clean, sporty finish.

At one point, she was spotted lounging in a golf cart, holding a canned drink and crossing her legs as her plunging top gave fans a peek of her cleavage.

The LIV event — which marked the first U.S. stop of the season — included golf heavyweights, including Phil Mickelson , Brooks Koepka , Bryson DeChambeau , Jon Rahm and Ian Poulter , but it’s clear Johnson had his biggest fan right by his side.

The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the pro-golfer, who started dating back in 2013, now share two sons — Tatum , born in 2015, and River , born in 2017. The couple tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee ceremony in 2022.

In an interview with People, Dustin opened up about Paulina’s support behind the scenes, especially when he’s constantly on the road.

"She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," the athlete shared. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf."