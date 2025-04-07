Paulina Gretzky Shows Her Toned Tummy in Cute Outfit for LIV Golf Event in Miami: Hot Photos
Paulina Gretzky turned heads in Miami during a recent outing!
The model showed up to the LIV Golf event at Trump National Doral to cheer on husband Dustin Johnson, dressed in a light blue trendy and racy two-piece.
Her deep-V crop top and matching mini skirt showed off her toned figure, while her long brunette hair flowed in soft waves. She tied the look together with white sneakers, chunky rings and a sleek lanyard for a laid-back glam vibe.
At one point, she was spotted lounging in a golf cart, holding a canned drink and crossing her legs as her plunging top gave fans a peek of her cleavage.
Later, on her Instagram Story, Gretzky switched up the look in a fitted white crop top and a bright yellow Guizio x Champion micro skirt — complete with a drawstring waist and a subtle logo patch. She kept the same white sneakers and socks for a clean, sporty finish.
She even gave fans a quick mirror selfie, layering the outfit with a slouchy off-the-shoulder gray sweatshirt.
“Did you miss me,” she teased in the caption.
The LIV event — which marked the first U.S. stop of the season — included golf heavyweights, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Ian Poulter, but it’s clear Johnson had his biggest fan right by his side.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the pro-golfer, who started dating back in 2013, now share two sons — Tatum, born in 2015, and River, born in 2017. The couple tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee ceremony in 2022.
In an interview with People, Dustin opened up about Paulina’s support behind the scenes, especially when he’s constantly on the road.
"She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," the athlete shared. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf."
Though Dustin has 24 PGA Tour wins and was once ranked No. 1 in the world, he’s made it clear what matters to him most right now.
"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."