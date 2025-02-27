Donald Trump Claims Former Hockey Player Wayne Gretzky 'Wants to Make Me Happy' When It Comes to Canada 'Remaining a Separate Country' in Bizarre Rant

Trump has been dead set on making Canada the 51st state of the U.S. since retaking the White House.

In January, ahead of his visit to North Carolina to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the commander-in-chief told the press: "I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadian citizens, if that happened, would get a big tax cut, tremendous tax cut, because they’re very highly taxed. You wouldn’t have to worry about military, you wouldn’t have to worry about many of the things, you would have better health coverage, you would have much better health coverage."

"So I think the people of Canada would like it, you know, if it’s explained," he added. "But just to start off, they’d have a massive tax cut, and they’d have a lot more business because then we’d let business go to Canada routinely, and there’d be no tariffs."