OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Paulina Gretzky
OK LogoPHOTOS

Paulina Gretzky's Hottest Photos: See Her Steamiest Moments

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Wayne Gretzky's eldest daughter, Paulina Gretzky, sets the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini shots — and occasionally, bold nude photos.

By:

March 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Paulina Gretzky Showcased Her Fit Physique

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Wayne Gretzky's daughter stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Paulina Gretzky put on a busty display in a smoldering Instagram photo, wearing a black bikini, a white long-sleeve shirt and a white hat.

"ttyl," she captioned the post.

She Sizzled While Horseback Riding

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky posed in the middle of a sandy location.

The 36-year-old Grown Ups 2 actress showcased her ripped midsection in a black bikini top and black pants while horseback riding in CostaTerra. She topped off her jaw-dropping outfit with a bandana.

She Has Always Been a Stunner

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Golfer Dustin Johnson's wife knows how to capture hearts with her hot photos.

During her vacation in San Roque, Spain, Gretzky slipped into a chic white and gold crop top and matching high-waisted shorts that accentuated her curves. She completed her getup with a straw purse, sunglasses and gold bracelets.

Her Beach Body Captured Hearts

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Her bikini put the spotlight on her bosom.

"𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝖺𝗋𝖾́ 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅," Gretzky captioned a jaw-dropping photoset in July 2024.

In the snaps, the mother-of-two sported a colorful bikini set and a bucket hat as she lounged on a hanging egg chair.

She Flaunted Her Fab Physique

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky basked in the sun during the beach getaway.

In a May 2024 post, Gretzky soaked up the sun in vibrant pink bikini top and high-leg bottom.

Paulina Gretzky Showed Off Her Figure

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky has been married to Dustin Johnson since April 2022.

Gretzky literally spiced up her followers' lives when she seductively posed in a champagne-colored satin dress, with her bosom stealing the spotlight. She also wore black high heels to complement her daring style.

She Went Full Vacation Mode

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky has been posting photos of her daring bikini outfits.

The Fame star paraded her long legs as she stood on a yacht's steps in an eye-popping colorful bikini.

Paulina Gretzky Looked Dazzling in Another Bikini Shot

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

She has four acting credits as of press time.

Gretzky set pulses racing in the sultry cover of her March 2023 photoset. In the picture, she donned a colorful bikini set that barely covered her modesty and posed for the camera.

Paulina Gretzky Bared It All

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky wore nothing but a straw hat in the sizzling snap.

The Guns, Girls and Gambling star marked a steamy getaway by posing nude, with only her hands covering her intimate areas.

Her followers praised her after sharing the sultry snap, with one Instagram user writing, "❤️🔥🔥😘😘gorgeous,beautiful,s--- and very hot."

"Vacation goals 😍," a second user said, while a third shared, "You are some kinda hot 🙌🔥."

A Hot Pool Day

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky has also released several songs over the years.

During a 2019 getaway to Maldives, Gretzky put her behind on display while on a giant angel wing pool inflatable.

