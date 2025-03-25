Paulina Gretzky's Hottest Photos: See Her Steamiest Moments

The Guns, Girls and Gambling star marked a steamy getaway by posing nude, with only her hands covering her intimate areas.

Her followers praised her after sharing the sultry snap, with one Instagram user writing, "❤️🔥🔥😘😘gorgeous,beautiful,s--- and very hot."

"Vacation goals 😍," a second user said, while a third shared, "You are some kinda hot 🙌🔥."