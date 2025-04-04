Cody Rigsby Admits He's 'Still Waiting' on 'The Traitors' to 'Call' Him: 'It Seems Like Fun'
Cody Rigsby has been a part of Dancing With the Stars, but he's ready to potentially appear on Peacock's hit series The Traitors.
"I'm still waiting on them to call me!" the Peloton instructor, 37, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Planet Oat at the Planet Oat Breakfast Oatpost to highlight the brand’s Unsweetened Oatmilk varieties and showcase how Planet Oat can be used in a variety of healthy and nutritious breakfast options. "It just seems like fun!"
"But I feel like I would be the worst contestant ever. Everyone that is on the show needs to understand that it's a game and you're supposed to lie — so stop being mad about people lying!" the fitness guru quips. "You're supposed to be lying to each other!"
Rigsby, who started working for Peloton in 2014, recalls how his friend turned him onto the competition series. "I was like, 'OK, I'll catch it.' I started watching, and I was like, 'This is so fierce.' I went back and watched Season 1 on Peacock and then binged it until Season 3. I've really enjoyed it. I think my favorite season is Season 1, though because it interacts a little bit more with normal people. Cirie [Fields] was also such a good traitor! She went in there and knew what to do, so I like that."
After competing on DWTS in in 2021, he said he "never" wanted to do a competition reality show again.
"Not because I hated it — just because it was super hard!" he admits. "It's a lot. I don't know if I want to put myself in that space over and over again, but then I started watching The Traitors, and I was like, 'I want to do this.' We'd have fun. I'd have to get it together. If someone were to come for me, I would be petty enough to be mean to them, and I don't care. Don't expect me to be nice!"
"God forbid a man with a horrible hairline tries to say something about me because I'll let him know from the jump," he quips.
Though The Traitors may have caught his eye, the professional dancer would never say yes to Survivor. "I'm not meant for that or Fear Factor. Those are off the table," he says.
- Speaking His Mind! Former Contestant Cody Rigsby Labels Tyra Banks A 'Polarizing Figure' As 'DWTS' Departure Rumors Swirl
- 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Says Kelsey Anderson 'Is Doing an Amazing Job' Supporting Fiancé Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS'
- Alfonso Ribeiro Wants Fans To Give Tyra Banks The 'Chance To Reset' After Making Some Mistakes On 'DWTS': 'It's Not One Person's Fault'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Rigsby certainly has his hands full — from his podcast "Tactful Pettiness" to releasing his memoir in 2023 — he's at a place where he can "say no a little bit more."
"And saying yes to things that I'm either really passionate about or I'm excited about. I would love to work within the content space, either an on-camera role or an off-camera role that allows me to tape into my creativity and humor — things that people know me for. I am working on that in some capacity," he reveals. "I'm at the age where I'm just trying to enjoy life."
In the meantime, Rigsby is excited to be partnering up with Planet Oat, a creamy, delicious beverage that was developed to meet consumers’ varied tastes and needs.
"I'm inspiring people to get in nourishing breakfast options and use Planet Oat," he shares. "We don't want junk in the mornings! It's great to fuel the body in a way that's good for you."
"I feel like we've gone through this journey with milk. We've dated them all. We've kissed some frogs, and I feel like I might be getting engaged to Planet Oat," he quips while highlighting the brand’s Unsweetened Oatmilk varieties."It's the right fit for me. It makes me feel safe and secure. I'm happy with it!"
"It's a great option post-workout or when you're doing something quickly," he continues. "I do drink a few protein shakes throughout the day, and if you've ever made a protein shake with water, it's disgusting and very challenging to get down. I love throwing Planet Oat Unsweetened Oatmilk into my blender bottle. It really helps the process. If I have more time in the morning, I'm going to make a smoothie with Planet Oat Unsweetened Oatmilk."
Planet Oat Oatmilks are available in Original, Barista Lovers, Extra Creamy, Vanilla, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Extra Creamy and Dark Chocolate varieties.
For plant-based options that have zero grams of sugar, Planet Oat offers three Unsweetened Oatmilk varieties – Original, Extra Creamy, and Vanilla. Planet Oat Unsweetened Original and Vanilla Oatmilk both deliver a full-bodied, balanced taste, while containing zero grams of sugar and 40 calories per 8 oz serving.