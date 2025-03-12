Meghan Markle 'Desperate' to 'Change Public's Perception' After Netflix Show Flopped: 'Authenticity Is Her Biggest Challenge'
Meghan Markle doesn't strike as the type to give up — but when will one of her business ventures successfully stick?
Several experts have spoken out about the Duchess of Sussex after People magazine published a report featuring staffers who worked with Prince Harry's wife on the series With Love, Meghan boasting about how "friendly and approachable" the mom-of-two was.
In response to the positive article, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard and other industry insiders admitted the piece seemed a bit phony considering several past employees have done nothing but speak negatively about their experiences with Meghan as their boss.
"Meghan is desperate to receive accolades and public approval," Chard declared while speaking with Fox News Digital. "She longs to be perceived as the best thing since sliced bread. Her aim, with the help of certain publications, is to revamp her character and change the public’s perception. Let’s face it, she, along with Netflix, needs bums on seats and future bustling sales."
The English television news anchor continued: "The public has a long memory of Meghan’s behavior, the hurt and upset caused to the royal family. Meghan hasn’t redeemed herself… If anything, she has shown a passive-aggressive side to the public as she clings to her royal title."
Specifically calling out People, she claimed, "The exclusive article highlighting Meghan Markle’s impeccable behavior towards the crew is opportunely placed."
"You’d almost think Meghan had written the article herself!" Chard snubbed before suggesting the Suits actress perhaps did put on a good-guy act for her latest project after prior backlash. "[But] I completely believe Meghan forged above and beyond to cater to the crew, needing to quash previous bullying allegations. [I believe] she was intent on using every trick in the book to ensure her sweetly inauthentic domestic goddess charms look second nature."
"I would like to believe her actions come from a heart-centered place, similar to her late mother-in-law," Chard added. "[But] Meghan’s sugar-coated [version of herself] just doesn’t wash… Authenticity is her biggest challenge."
Meanwhile, Royal expert Hilary Fordwich insisted it will take more than one report to convince her Meghan's intentions are genuine.
"One would hope she listened to and cared about how horrifically bad all her previous staff have felt," Fordwich explained. "Perhaps she is bending over backwards to make amends for all those past grievances of her numerous staff members who have quit and reported exactly the opposite. Numbers, unfortunately for Meghan Markle, don’t lie. There are too many members of the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club.’"
"To Di for Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield additionally claimed the announcement of With Love, Meghan Season 2 was yet another way to sneakily draw positive attention toward the duchess and her endeavors.
"Sources have said that Meghan’s ‘Season 2’ announcement on social media was an effort by Meghan and Netflix to distract from the flood of negative feedback, but Netflix executives are ‘worried’ about the reception," Schofield alleged.
She noted: "It’s no coincidence that these glowing… stories are appearing in People magazine, which Meghan just gave an exclusive… [But] Meghan only engaging with media entities that refuse to challenge her is not sustainable. If she wants to change public perception, she needs to answer some tough questions."
"She can feed People magazine all the glowing testimonials she wants, but if only one outlet that has a relationship with you is reporting you’re a saint… you both lose all credibility," Schofield concluded.