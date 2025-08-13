Bravo Alum Penny Drossos Karagiorgis Is All for 'RHONJ' Season 15 Being Built Around 'Entertaining' Joe Gorga: 'I Don't Think Melissa Can Run It Without Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Penny Drossos Karagiorgis chatted with OK! about the reports Joe and Melissa Gorga will be returning for Season 15 of RHONJ. When Penny last appeared on the show during Season 5, Melissa and Joe confronted her over how she had personal information about them. Much to Teresa Giudice’s chagrin, Penny ended up outing Teresa as the culprit behind the gossip on the finale, which led to a huge fight. Although Penny hasn’t spoken to the Gorgas since she filmed with them years ago, she had a surprising reaction to them remaining on the franchise.

Penny Drossos Karagiorgis Reveals Why She Believes Joe Gorga's Being Kept on 'RHONJ'

Source: Penny Drossos Karagiorgis Penny Drossos Karagiorgis believes Teresa Giudice's story has 'come full circle' at this point.

“I think they are keeping Joe Gorga because Joe’s entertaining,” Penny shared. “I don’t think Melissa can run it without him. Her storylines have never been that intricate or interesting, but Joe brings an entertainment factor to the show that people seem to like.” Penny added she feels Andy Cohen “really seems to like Joe” and “doesn’t seem ready to part ways” with him. “As far as Teresa goes, her girls are all grown up and she’s remarried and doesn’t really have a story at this point that requires The Real Housewives,” Penny continued of her former arch-nemesis. “Fans have seen her come full circle. Melissa still has a clothing store, kids living at home, and Joe — which, again, people love him.”

Penny Drossos Kargiorgis Extends an Olive Branch to Melissa Gorga

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Penny Drossos Karagiorgis is willing to 'hash things out' with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Penny acknowledged she understands fans will be concerned about how the show will fare without Teresa, as she’s always been considered the “main star.” “I do believe they can do this with Melissa and Joe sans Teresa,” she said. “If anything, like others have said, Teresa will likely be given a spin-off. She’s evolved past the show and the fans are tired of the same antics playing out on it. It’s time to take things in a new direction.” Penny concluded by extending an olive branch to Melissa, dishing should she “ever want to hash things out with me — seeing as I was a pawn used by Teresa to try to hurt them — I remain only a phone call away.”

Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs Are Expected to Return to 'RHONJ'

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are expected to return for 'RHONJ' Season 15.

As OK! reported, an insider confirmed Bravo is currently having a “strong focus” on building the show around Joe’s “lighthearted comedy.” With Joe returning, Melissa would follow suit as a Housewife. The source also confirmed Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs are big contenders to return alongside new women who will be added to the mix. “Bravo has continued to show a vested interest in [Margaret] and has invited her to BravoCon,” they explained, noting it's "likely they are planning to keep her on the franchise."

Kim DePaola Confirmed 3 'RHONJ' Women Will Be Returning

Source: @kimdposche/Instagram Kim DePaola also predicted Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would return for Season 15 of 'RHONJ.'