EXCLUSIVE Kim DePaola Not Surprised 'Untouchable' Joe Gorga Is Returning to 'RHONJ': 'He Can Do No Wrong in Bravo's Eyes' Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola is giddy after predicting on her "Get Real with Kim D" podcast that Joe Gorga would return to the Bravo show one day. While some doubted her, when Gorga appeared at Dolores Catania’s charity baseball game on August 6, he confirmed he would indeed be coming back to the hit franchise.

Joe Gorga Confirmed He and Melissa Are Returning to 'RHONJ'

“Everybody wants you back,” one fan said to him in a clip that surfaced on TikTok. “We’re back,” he quickly replied, nodding. When the person said they’d “spread" the news, he quickly said no and put his finger to his lips to indicate it was supposed to be a secret.

Kim DePaola Is Not Surprised the Gorgas Are Returning to 'RHONJ'

After the video made the rounds, DePaola spoke exclusively to OK! to share her thoughts on Gorga’s admission. “Call me Mama Elsa because I must be a psychic!” Kim exclaimed, referring to Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton’s late mother, who claimed to have psychic abilities. “I said he’d be back last week on my podcast — and boom. There comes footage of him at the baseball game confirming it,” the blonde beauty said. “And why should we be surprised? Joe Gorga truly is magical. He can do no wrong in Bravo’s eyes and is untouchable. He can say whatever he wants and do whatever he wants and they give him the green light and red carpet.”

Kim DePaola Is Willing to Make Amends With Melissa Gorga

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Kim DePaola offered to give Joe and Melissa Gorga 'crisis management' and 'storyline opportunities.'

DePaola went on to address what potential storylines Gorga and his wife, Melissa, may have in the near future. "As far as storylines go for the two of them, I am sorry to hear her cookie business is on pause,” Kim shared. "However, if they want to come to me, I’d be happy to offer crisis management and some storyline opportunities.” Kim and Melissa haven't always gotten along, but it seems like the former is ready to let go of the drama. “Sure, I haven’t had the best past with Melissa, but I’m willing and ready to move on as well,” Kim stated. “Truly, I know she’s happy returning to the show, as it’s something she really, really wants. I look forward to continuing to watch this unfold and seeing where it goes.”

Who Is Expected to Return for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'?