Inside the 'People's State of the Union': How Democrats Boycotted Donald Trump’s Address With Counter-Rally on National Mall

As President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address inside the Capitol, a few hundred protesters and roughly three dozen Democratic lawmakers stood in the cold just blocks away for a counter-event billed as the “People’s State of the Union.”

A Rival Stage Blocks From the Capitol

Source: MEGA Attendees held signs that read ‘No Money for ICE’ and ‘Healthcare Not Warfare.’

Held on the National Mall and organized in part by MoveOn, the rally began about an hour before Trump’s speech. Attendees held signs reading “No Money for ICE” and “Healthcare Not Warfare,” while one speaker displayed photos of more than 30 people reportedly killed in encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since Trump returned to office in 2025. MoveOn executive director Katie Bethell told the crowd the group had organized the boycott “because we know that Donald Trump’s State of the Union will bear no resemblance to what’s actually happening in this country today.”

'These Are Not Normal Times'

Source: MEGA Several democrats refused to attend Donald Trump's State of the Union.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) explained his absence from the Capitol by saying, “these are not normal times, and Democrats have to stop behaving normally.”Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) echoed the sentiment, telling Politico, “I could not go and normalize this president when nothing that he has done has been normal, and in fact, he has been the most corrupt and authoritarian president in American history.” Chants of “Abolish ICE!” and “Release the files!” rippled through the crowd. Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) criticized what she described as a “government that would rather protect powerful people in the Epstein files than the women and the girls who are sexually abused.” She also announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi over the files. At one point, a Trump supporter breached the barricades and interrupted Murphy onstage before being removed as the crowd booed. Host Joy Reid responded sharply: “Attention all MAGA trolls: your bulls--- is not welcome here. We are here to hear the truth and to hear from impacted people.”

Turnout, Tension and Livestream Politics

Source: MEGA MoveOn estimated 220,000 people watched the rally online.

While energy was high, turnout was modest. Some attendees estimated about 400 people in person, though livestreams drew larger digital audiences. MoveOn said there were an estimated 220,000 live viewers at one point; another count cited 146,000. Zina Pelkey, 83, told Politico she was disappointed more hadn’t shown up but added, “We have a corrupt government that needs to be taken down, and we need to speak out. And the more people that do, the sooner it’ll come down.” As the rally stretched past two hours, protesters chanted, “The people united will never be defeated,” and speakers urged voters to focus on November’s midterm elections.

The Official Democratic Rebuttal

Source: MEGA Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered a formal Democratic rebuttal to the SOTU.