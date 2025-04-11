or
Perez Hilton Bashes Remi Bader for 'Tricking' Her Audience Into Trusting Her Amid Weight-Loss Controversy: 'I'm Not Quite Sure What the Future Holds for Her'

Perez Hilton called out Remi Bader for fooling her followers about how she lost weight.

April 11 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Perez Hilton had some choice words for Remi Bader amid her weight-loss controversy on social media.

The influencer, 30, allegedly lied to her followers about a bariatric surgery that helped her lose 140 pounds and led them to believe she got thinner through diet and exercise.

"She's a social media personality, and for most of them, it's all about that parasocial relationship ... tricking, many times, your audience into thinking they can trust you and you're relatable," Hilton, 47, exclusively told OK!. "When you've built your brand on body positivity and inclusivity and transparency, and all of a sudden, 'Ah, I'm not that anymore,' it's a speed bump. I'm not quite sure what the future holds for her."

The gossip blogger highlighted how the social media star "wasn't honest" when she started to lose all the weight and shared a false narrative with her viewers about slimming down solely due to lifestyle changes.

In particular, Hilton indicated frustration in the way Bader revealed details of her weight loss — not in a direct conversation to her fans, and instead, on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," on March 27.

"A lot of people were disappointed that she would align this announcement with a Kardashian when many people think that the Kardashians as a brand and that family have been very bad for body image issues," Hilton explained. "Not just unrealistic expectations, but the surgeries, and selling products ... it was also the delivery of [Remi's] message, not just the message itself."

Hilton said neglecting to share the information with avid followers of her weight-loss journey in the first place, and then opening up to a Kardashian about it, was an "unfortunate combination" of events that he thinks "backfired for her."

Social media users flooded the comments of Bader's TikTok with hate over the past few weeks.

"Why the secrecy. Some of us appreciated you for your struggles now we find it hard to be relatable," one person wrote, while another said they felt "cheated."

Others, however, sided with the influencer and believed she was entitled to privacy, despite her history as an outspoken plus-size creator.

"You can do whatever you want! You owe no one nothing!" one fan commented in support of Bader.

Hilton himself is a weight-loss advocate and proponent of GLP-1s. He isn't anti-surgery, but he does not appreciate those who hide the truth. The blogger applauds Adam Lambert as a prime example of someone who has been transparent about taking a GLP-1.

"There aren't as many men that have come forward..." Hilton admitted. "Men struggle with their health and men struggle with body image. There is this perception that wanting to be healthier or lose weight or being interested in this topic is predominantly female, but it's not exclusively female. Men care. [Lambert] got it right. He didn't make a big deal about it either. He was just honest about it."

Hilton is working with FuturHealth, a weight-loss management program, to eliminate some of the stigma surrounding GLP-1s. Those who qualify for their program will receive access to a wide range of medications, doctor consultations, nutritionists and ongoing support throughout their journeys.

