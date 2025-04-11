Perez Hilton Bashes Remi Bader for 'Tricking' Her Audience Into Trusting Her Amid Weight-Loss Controversy: 'I'm Not Quite Sure What the Future Holds for Her'

In particular, Hilton indicated frustration in the way Bader revealed details of her weight loss — not in a direct conversation to her fans, and instead, on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," on March 27.

"A lot of people were disappointed that she would align this announcement with a Kardashian when many people think that the Kardashians as a brand and that family have been very bad for body image issues," Hilton explained. "Not just unrealistic expectations, but the surgeries, and selling products ... it was also the delivery of [Remi's] message, not just the message itself."

Hilton said neglecting to share the information with avid followers of her weight-loss journey in the first place, and then opening up to a Kardashian about it, was an "unfortunate combination" of events that he thinks "backfired for her."