Perez Hilton Celebrates Daughter's 9th Birthday While in Mental Health Treatment Following Suicide Attempt

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Perez Hilton recently marked an important family milestone by celebrating his youngest daughter Mayte's ninth birthday on October 4 at a residential mental health treatment facility where he continues his recovery following a mental health crisis. His family confirmed the news in an update shared on his official website.

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'An Incredibly Special and Meaningful Day'

Source: MEGA Hilton's family has been keeping his fans and supporters updated about his condition.

According to the family update, Mayte celebrated her birthday with her father and relatives visiting him at the treatment center. "While this year's birthday looked very different from years past, it was still an incredibly special and meaningful day," the family wrote.

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'There's Still a Long Road Ahead'

Source: MEGA The media personality is recovering after his suicide attempt.

“There’s still a long road ahead, but we’re grateful for the progress he’s made and the time he’s been able to spend with his family,” read the update. “These past few months have brought challenges none of us could have imagined, but they’ve also reminded us of what truly matters. Above all, we’re grateful that Perez is alive, that he has the opportunity to continue healing, and that there are still many more birthdays and family milestones ahead.”

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How His Family Has Reconnected With Him

Source: MEGA His family only gets limited time to connect with him.

Ahead of Hilton's daughter's birthday, his family began reconnecting with him in September. His mother, Teresita Lavandeira, and his children were able to communicate with him through video calls and even participate in brief, supervised visits at the facility. "Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez. There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone, but being able to spend that time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing," a previous family update stated. The update also revealed that Hilton's family had maintained "limited" communication with him as he continued receiving treatment. "He's continuing to work with his care team on understanding what led to his mental health crisis, recognizing warning signs, learning better ways to cope, and working through everything that brought him to this point," the statement continued. Following his hospitalization, Hilton's mother took over custody of his children, with the family emphasizing that their well-being and stability remained a top priority.

What Happened Before His Treatment?

Source: MEGA Hilton's TikTok livestream captured a disturbing moment of his mental heath crisis.