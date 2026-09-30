or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Perez Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Perez Hilton Reconnects With His Kids Through Supervised Visits While in Treatment After Scary Self-Harm Incident

Image of Perez Hilton and (inset) Hilton with his kids.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton reunited with his three children in person as he remains in residential treatment.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Perez Hilton's family revealed the celebrity blogger has finally been able to spend time with his three kids during after his mental health crisis.

"Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez," his family shared in a Tuesday, September 29, update. "That time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing."

Hilton was hospitalized on August 4 after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream from his Miami, Fla. home.

Article continues below advertisement

They Initially Connected Through Video

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Split image of Perez Hilton and Hilton with his kids.
Source: MEGA

The in-person visits followed video calls.

The reunions began with several video calls before progressing to short visits.

The 48-year-old has since enjoyed supervised time with his children and mother at his care facility. "There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone," his family acknowledged.

Hilton is the father of three children: son Mario and daughters Mia and Mayte. His mother has been caring for them while he remains away from home.

Article continues below advertisement

His Family Still Has Limited Contact

Image of Perez Hilton with his kids.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton’s contact with family is limited so he can focus on getting better.

Communication with the media personality remains restricted, and his relatives said they are not able to speak with him every day.

"While that’s hard for us and for him, we understand that right now the priority isn't constant communication with family, but rather giving him the time and space to focus on his care and continue making progress," the family explained.

MORE ON:
Perez Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

There Is No Timeline for His Return

Image of Perez Hilton.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton’s release date remains undecided while his family follows medical advice.

The longtime gossip columnist remains in residential treatment, with his family revealing they do not yet know when he will leave the facility or return home.

"We're listening to the doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, and everyone involved in his care," they wrote. "Nobody wants to rush anything."

They revealed what his treatment looks like: "He's continuing to work with his care team on understanding what led to his mental health crisis, recognizing warning signs, learning better ways to cope, and working through everything that brought him to this point."

His Family Is Grateful for His Progress

Image of Perez Hilton.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton's mother is currently looking after his three children.

The latest update came roughly two weeks after the family's previous statement about Hilton's recovery.

The statement thanked longtime friend Tom D'Angora for setting up a GoFundMe campaign to help the entertainment blogger's mother care for his children during his absence.

"We also want to thank everyone who has donated, sent messages, and continued to send well wishes. Perez's mom has been incredibly touched and honestly overwhelmed by everyone's generosity," their message read. "It's meant so much to her and to the kids."

The family said they were "especially grateful that he and his children have been able to spend some time together again."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.