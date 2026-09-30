NEWS Perez Hilton Reconnects With His Kids Through Supervised Visits While in Treatment After Scary Self-Harm Incident Source: MEGA Perez Hilton reunited with his three children in person as he remains in residential treatment. Joshua Sila Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Perez Hilton's family revealed the celebrity blogger has finally been able to spend time with his three kids during after his mental health crisis. "Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez," his family shared in a Tuesday, September 29, update. "That time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing." Hilton was hospitalized on August 4 after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream from his Miami, Fla. home.

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They Initially Connected Through Video

Source: MEGA The in-person visits followed video calls.

The reunions began with several video calls before progressing to short visits. The 48-year-old has since enjoyed supervised time with his children and mother at his care facility. "There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone," his family acknowledged. Hilton is the father of three children: son Mario and daughters Mia and Mayte. His mother has been caring for them while he remains away from home.

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His Family Still Has Limited Contact

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton’s contact with family is limited so he can focus on getting better.

Communication with the media personality remains restricted, and his relatives said they are not able to speak with him every day. "While that’s hard for us and for him, we understand that right now the priority isn't constant communication with family, but rather giving him the time and space to focus on his care and continue making progress," the family explained.

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There Is No Timeline for His Return

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton’s release date remains undecided while his family follows medical advice.

The longtime gossip columnist remains in residential treatment, with his family revealing they do not yet know when he will leave the facility or return home. "We're listening to the doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, and everyone involved in his care," they wrote. "Nobody wants to rush anything." They revealed what his treatment looks like: "He's continuing to work with his care team on understanding what led to his mental health crisis, recognizing warning signs, learning better ways to cope, and working through everything that brought him to this point."

His Family Is Grateful for His Progress

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton's mother is currently looking after his three children.