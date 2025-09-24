Pete Buttigieg Fires Back at Tucker Carlson's Claims He's a 'Fake Gay'

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Buttigieg issued a response to Tucker Carlson, who claimed he’s a “fake gay” and said he wants to ask him some “very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer.” “First of all, I do not think I want to discuss anything with Tucker Carlson,” Buttigieg began in a conversation with journalist Kara Swisher.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Buttigieg Responds to Tucker Carlson

Pete Buttigieg commenting on creepy homophobe Tucker Carlson saying he wants to ask him “very specific questions about gay sex” to prove that he isn’t secretly straight. pic.twitter.com/cjswLGJ9jt — Pete Receipts (@PeteReceipts) September 23, 2025 Source: @PeteReceipts/X Pete Buttigieg said the 'conspiracy' he's 'straight' is a 'sign of progress.'

“But I cannot think of a topic I would like to discuss less with Tucker Carlson than that, even though I will admit some level of morbid curiosity on what in the h--- he thinks his — actually, no,” he continued. Buttigieg said he supposes it’s “a sign of progress” that their “idea of a conspiracy” is he’s “secretly straight.” “But, yeah,” he concluded. “Where do you even? We are in a postmodern — we are through the looking glass, now.” “Do you know what you have to say?” Swisher responded. “You have to say, ‘Tucker, I’m not interested, okay?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Suggested Pete Buttigieg Is Pretending to be Gay for Political Gain

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Tucker Carlson called Pete Buttigieg a 'fake gay.'

As OK! reported, Michael Knowles appeared on Carlson’s show and brought up Buttigieg, leading Carlson to respond, “You mean the fake gay guy?” “I have a friend who thinks he’s a fake gay,” Knowles retorted. Carlson claimed his “gay producers” are always saying Buttigieg is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.” “He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” Carlson elaborated, suggesting Buttigieg is pretending to be gay for political gain.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Said Pete Buttigieg Isn't Gay

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson said Pete Buttigieg is 'not gay.'

Knowles stated it’s “playing the long game,” to which Carlson said, “It’s suffering for your art.” “Just ‘cause I don’t know him, I know 100 Pete Buttigiegs,” Knowles continued. “I know this character. They went to the elite school and then he goes to McKinsey.” He also stated he spoke to a Democrat “figure” who noted Buttigieg was “the greatest careerist” they've ever seen. Carlson said he’s always wanted to interview Buttigieg, but he always gets declined. In terms of the questions about gay intimacy he wants to ask him, Carlson shared he doubts “he even knows.” “You’re not gay, dude, stop,” he added.

Tucker Carlson Previously Discussed Pete Buttigieg Not Being Gay

Source: @RATIONALSANETHINKER/YouTube Tucker Carlson said his producer called Pete Buttigieg being gay a 'pose.'