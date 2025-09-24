or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Tucker Carlson
OK LogoPolitics

Pete Buttigieg Fires Back at Tucker Carlson's Claims He's a 'Fake Gay'

Composite photo of Pete Buttigieg and Tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Pete Buttigieg fired back at Tucker Carlson's claims he's a 'fake gay.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pete Buttigieg issued a response to Tucker Carlson, who claimed he’s a “fake gay” and said he wants to ask him some “very specific questions about gay s-- and see if he can even answer.”

“First of all, I do not think I want to discuss anything with Tucker Carlson,” Buttigieg began in a conversation with journalist Kara Swisher.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Buttigieg Responds to Tucker Carlson

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @PeteReceipts/X

Pete Buttigieg said the 'conspiracy' he's 'straight' is a 'sign of progress.'

“But I cannot think of a topic I would like to discuss less with Tucker Carlson than that, even though I will admit some level of morbid curiosity on what in the h--- he thinks his — actually, no,” he continued.

Buttigieg said he supposes it’s “a sign of progress” that their “idea of a conspiracy” is he’s “secretly straight.” “But, yeah,” he concluded. “Where do you even? We are in a postmodern — we are through the looking glass, now.”

“Do you know what you have to say?” Swisher responded. “You have to say, ‘Tucker, I’m not interested, okay?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Suggested Pete Buttigieg Is Pretending to be Gay for Political Gain

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson called Pete Buttigieg a 'fake gay.'

As OK! reported, Michael Knowles appeared on Carlson’s show and brought up Buttigieg, leading Carlson to respond, “You mean the fake gay guy?”

“I have a friend who thinks he’s a fake gay,” Knowles retorted.

Carlson claimed his “gay producers” are always saying Buttigieg is not gay due to him being “with a girl like 20 minutes ago.”

“He wants to be the Democratic nominee, so it’s like, time for a gay guy,” Carlson elaborated, suggesting Buttigieg is pretending to be gay for political gain.

MORE ON:
Tucker Carlson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Said Pete Buttigieg Isn't Gay

Photo of Pete Buttigieg
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson said Pete Buttigieg is 'not gay.'

Knowles stated it’s “playing the long game,” to which Carlson said, “It’s suffering for your art.”

“Just ‘cause I don’t know him, I know 100 Pete Buttigiegs,” Knowles continued. “I know this character. They went to the elite school and then he goes to McKinsey.”

He also stated he spoke to a Democrat “figure” who noted Buttigieg was “the greatest careerist” they've ever seen.

Carlson said he’s always wanted to interview Buttigieg, but he always gets declined.

In terms of the questions about gay intimacy he wants to ask him, Carlson shared he doubts “he even knows.” “You’re not gay, dude, stop,” he added.

Tucker Carlson Previously Discussed Pete Buttigieg Not Being Gay

Source: @RATIONALSANETHINKER/YouTube

Tucker Carlson said his producer called Pete Buttigieg being gay a 'pose.'

Carlson previously discussed Buttigieg on his show.

“One of my producers is gay and he goes, ‘You know, he’s not gay,’” Carlson shared. “I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he goes, ‘No, that’s complete bulls---.’ All gays all keep close track of that stuff.”

He said his producer called it a “pose” and insisted Buttigieg was dating women “a few years ago.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.