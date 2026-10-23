Pete Davidson's Baby Mama Elsie Hewitt Shares New Photos of Their Daughter Post-Split
Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's daughter, Scottie Rose, may be growing up largely out of the spotlight, but her mom is giving fans occasional glimpses into their sweet moments together post-split.
In a new Instagram Story, Hewitt shared an adorable Boomerang of herself spending time with her baby girl in a garden, gently holding her daughter's tiny hand.
The heartwarming clip shows Scottie dressed in a cute outfit as the mother-daughter duo enjoys some quality time outdoors, offering a rare peek into their special bond.
Hewitt Holds Daughter Scottie's Hand in a Garden
Since welcoming Scottie in December 2025, the model has shared several sweet milestones from her daughter's life. In July, she wrote, "7 months of scottie 💞 the love of my life."
In another heartwarming post, Hewitt documented her daughter's first swimming experience, captioning the photos, "my lil strawberry’s first time swimming my heart’s millionth time exploding."
The proud mom, who is single following her split from the comedian earlier this year, continues to give fans occasional glimpses into her life with Scottie, sharing special memories as her little girl grows up.
'My Best Work Yet'
Hewitt and Davidson announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram in December 2025.
"our perfect angel girl arrived... Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson my best work yet; I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," Hewitt gushed in the heartfelt post.
Their daughter's name holds special significance for both parents. Scottie was named in honor of Davidson's late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, while Rose is a family name on Elsie's side.
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Hewitt Gets Candid About Pregnancy
In a candid personal essay for ELLE, Elsie opened up about the challenges of motherhood and how pregnancy changed her relationship with her body. The model, who struggled with health issues before becoming pregnant, revealed that the experience was far from easy.
"For years, my body has felt like it doesn’t belong to me. It belonged to an industry. To the gaze. To weeks spent barely able to get out of bed. To an illness. And then to pregnancy," she wrote.
Hewitt also didn't shy away from discussing the physical toll pregnancy took on her, admitting it was much more difficult than she had expected.
"For the most part, I hated being pregnant. I was deeply uncomfortable. I was constantly sick, exhausted, and in pain," she confessed.
Reflecting on her postpartum journey, Hewitt explained that regaining a sense of control over her body had become a priority.
"And I needed my body to feel like it belonged to me again," she shared.
Davidson Feels 'Lucky and Excited' to be a Dad
The comedian recently opened up about how fatherhood has helped him stay sober, revealing that his daughter serves as a constant reminder to steer clear of drugs and alcohol.
"Now it’s easy because I have a kid. Anytime there’s ever a thought, I look at my phone background and go, ‘Oh yeah, no,'" Davidson explained.
“I’m very lucky and excited to be a dad. It’s been a real joy, and it’s awesome,” he shared.