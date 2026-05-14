BREAKING NEWS Pete Davidson Splits From Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt 5 Months After Model Gave Birth to Their First Child Source: MEGA; @elsie/instagram New parents Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have called it quits on their relationship. Rebecca Friedman May 14 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pete Davidson is officially a single dad. The famed comedian has reportedly split from his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, just five months after the model gave birth to their first child, daughter Scottie Rose, a source spilled to a news outlet on Thursday, May 14. The insider's confirmation comes after weeks of swirling rumors Davidson and Hewitt had hit a rough patch in their relationship.

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'Focusing 100 Percent on Scottie'

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt gave birth to her and Pete Davidson's baby girl on December 12, 2025.

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," the source claimed to The U.S. Sun. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money." A second insider claimed the breakup occurred recently, noting, "They are just focusing 100 percent on Scottie." "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority," the confidant added.

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Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt named their daughter after his late father, Scott.

Davidson and Hewitt first sparked breakup rumors earlier this month, when DeuxMoi reported a blind item suggesting they had called it quits on their relationship. The comedian only dated Hewitt for roughly a year before their surprising split. The stars were first linked romantically in March 2025 after being caught packing on the PDA in Palm Beach, Fla. By July 2025, Davidson and Hewitt announced they were expecting their first child.

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'I Hope to Be the Dad I Hoped That I Would Have'

Source: @elsie/Instagram 'It's been my dream forever since I was a little kid,' the comedian expressed of being a dad.

That same month, the stand-up comedian expressed his excitement about becoming a dad during the New York City premiere of his new film The Home. "Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked," he expressed at the time, gushing over Hewitt. "I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have," he wished.

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced the model's pregnancy in July 2025, four months after sparking romance rumors.