Pete Davidson and New Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Go Instagram Official as Model Posts Video of the Comedian in a Robe
That was quick!
Just days after it was revealed Pete Davidson has been quietly dating model Elsie Hewitt, the couple went Instagram official.
On the night of Thursday, March 20, Hewitt posted an Instagram Story video that showed the comedian walking into a dark room while rocking a white robe.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 31, gave a big smile to the camera and let out a laugh before Hewitt, 29, panned back to a small TV screen that was playing The Rugrats.
The pair's new romance was uncovered on Wednesday, March 20, when they took a dip in the ocean in Palm Beach, Fla. The two packed on the PDA during the outing, as they touched tongues and held hands while splashing around in the water.
The two were also seen sharing a kiss when relaxing in lounge chairs on the sand.
The brunette beauty showed off her impressive figure in a colorful cheeky bikini while Davidson wore black swim trunks.
Though most of the tattoos on his arms were faded, he still had plenty of ink on his torso and back, making it clear that his recent shirtless underwear photoshoot with Reformation was partially edited.
This is the Bupkis actor's first public outing with a girlfriend since he and actress Madelyn Cline, 27, broke up in the summer of 2024.
Though rumors swirled about his interaction with ex Kim Kardashian, 44, at the SNL50 event last month, an insider said things stayed platonic.
Davidson has become notorious for his dating life after breaking off an engagement to Ariana Grande, 31, and dating the likes of Kate Beckinsale, 51, Kaia Gerber, 23, Margaret Qualley, 30, and more.
The actor isn't the biggest fan of his love life being so public, recently sharing that he feels it overshadows his career.
"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen," he explained. "I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am. But people hate celebrities now."
"The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after," he said.
"It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things," the comic continued. "What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle."
Hewitt previously dated Jason Sudeikis, 49, and Benny Blanco, 37.