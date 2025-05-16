Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Mimics Look His Ex Kim Kardashian Wore to 2022 Met Gala as New Couple Makes Red Carpet Debut
Did Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, take style cues from one of his exes?
On the night of Thursday, May 16, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball, where the model's look was reminiscent of the outfit Kim Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended with the comedian.
Elsie Hewitt's Outfit Resembled Kim Kardashian's 2022 Look
For the lovebirds' NYC event, Hewitt, 28, donned a semi-sheer, sparkling dark gold dress, as seen in photos on social media. The sleeveless frock featured thin straps and came down to her ankles. The star accessorized with earrings and swept her hair back into a sleek bun.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 31, wore a white tank top underneath a pale yellow button-down shirt, khaki trousers and sunglasses, which he took off once inside the venue.
Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala Dress
Kardashian first donned a similar look in 2022, as she wore Marilyn Monroe's cream, crystal-embellished gown.
The reality star, 44, had died her hair platinum blonde and styled her tresses in a tight bun, the same style Hewitt used.
At the time, Davidson rocked a classic tuxedo and once again wore a pair of shades on the red carpet.
As OK! reported, the mom-of-four and Davidson split in late 2022 after around nine months of dating.
Inside Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson's Relationship
The Bupkis actor's romance with Hewitt was revealed in March when the two packed on the PDA while vacationing in Florida. That same month, the model posted a video of Davidson on her Instagram page, including him in several snaps since then.
Though the stars haven't been dating for that long, a source told a news outlet they recently moved in together.
"Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months," the insider spilled. They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn."
The source added "they're so happy together and doing great."
Pete Davidon's Past Dating History
Davidson's new relationship comes about eight months after he split from costar Chase Sui Wonders, 28.
The Staten Island native has become notorious for dating a bevy of Hollywood hotties, including Ariana Grande, 31, Kaia Gerber, 23, and Kate Beckinsale, 51.
While men over the world are surely jealous, the comic admitted he hates being famous more for his personal life than his career.
"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen," he explained to W Magazine. "I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am."