Pete Davidson Makes Rare Comment on 'Tough Atmosphere' Surrounding Kim Kardashian Relationship: 'I Knew What I Was Getting Into'

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Pete Davidson got candid about what it was like to date Kim Kardashian. In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, September 30, Davidson called himself "one of the survivors." "The few and the proud. We’re like the Marines," he joked of then men who’ve dated members of the Kardashian family and came out unscathed.

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'A Really Tough Atmosphere If You’re Not Game'

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for a little less than a year.

"Look, man, that’s a really tough atmosphere if you’re not game," he admitted. "One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they’re like, 'This is what we do.' I found that very attractive and mature." The comedian and the reality TV star dated from November 2021 to August 2022, following Kardashian's divorce from rapper Kanye West.

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'The Craze of That Lifestyle'

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he still has 'a lot of love' for Kim Kardashian.

While the stars were together, the comedian made multiple appearances on her family's hit Hulu show The Kardashians. "I was never subjected to anything I didn’t want to be a part of. She was super respectful of all of it, but the craze of that lifestyle — being followed everywhere, having security and looking over your shoulder — for a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me," Davidson continued about her lifestyle. He noted they remain on good terms after their split: "We’re cool, and I have a lot of love for her, and I knew what I was getting into."

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Pete Davidson Made a Comment About Kanye West

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he 'cleared the path' for Kim Kardashian to start dating after her divorce.

Later in his interview, the Bupkis star joked that he did the SKIMS founder a favor by taking the brunt of West's criticisms during their relationship. "I like to think I got that one out of the way for her because whoever that guy was going to be was gonna get it," he said of being the first man the reality star dated after her divorce. "I cleared the path for her to get back into the dating pool."

Pete Davidson Addressed the Comments on His Dating Life

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson thinks his career is 'super overlooked' by the discussion surrounding his girlfriends.