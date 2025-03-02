Kim Kardashian 'Felt a Bit Let Down' After She 'Tried to Send' Pete Davidson a 'Signal' She Wanted to Hook-Up Post-Split: 'He Didn't Bite'

The comedian, 31, and the businesswoman, 44, dated for nine months but ended up splitting in October 2022.

In 2023, the SKIMS founder spoke about going her own way during an episode of The Kardashians. "OK, I'm single," she said in a confessional interview. "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."

During the episode, Scott Disick asked Kardashian how she felt about the whole thing. "Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself," she declared.

"We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it," she explained. "So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."