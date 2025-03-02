Kim Kardashian 'Felt a Bit Let Down' After She 'Tried to Send' Pete Davidson a 'Signal' She Wanted to Hook-Up Post-Split: 'He Didn't Bite'
Kim Kardashian apparently was upset with the way things fizzled between her and Pete Davidson post-split.
“Kim and Pete stayed in touch for a while after their break-up but then he drifted away,” an insider claimed. “She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook-up but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that.”
The comedian, 31, and the businesswoman, 44, dated for nine months but ended up splitting in October 2022.
In 2023, the SKIMS founder spoke about going her own way during an episode of The Kardashians. "OK, I'm single," she said in a confessional interview. "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."
During the episode, Scott Disick asked Kardashian how she felt about the whole thing. "Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself," she declared.
"We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it," she explained. "So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."
Kardashian also seemingly referred to comments her ex Kanye West made about the SNL star. "There was a lot of guilt," she said, "he went through a lot because of my relationship."
The former flames crossed paths again at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary show in February.
“She definitely loved getting some affirmation from him that he still thinks of her, or at least has good memories of their time together,” the source said of their reunion.
“She has no interest in rekindling, but she would love that ego boost. She obsessed over what to wear for this, she wanted something that would get Pete’s attention,” the insider continued. “She knows the buttons to push, his being on her cleavage and curves, so she wants to highlight that.”
According to the source, the mom-of-four "was questioning if she should approach him, and just take the bull by the horns or play it passive and wait for him to seek her out."
“She’s asked all her friends for advice,” the insider noted.
Kardashian only has love for Davidson, as she praised him.
“He’s a cutie,” The Kardashians star said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore.”
Kardashian has previously spoken about finding her other half at this point in time.
"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?'" she said. "But my person will be like, 'F--- all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."
In Touch spoke to the source.