'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of Being Drunk During TV Interview: 'When Isn't He?'

“And get along to go along,” Hegseth said on the program. “And you know, start doing Meet The Press. And going to the council on foreign relations and spending time with all the new cocktail sipping crowd. That’s not why I’m here. I’m here because President Trump asked me to bring war-fighting back to the Pentagon every single day. That is our focus.”

Naturally, people had some thoughts about Hegseth's mindset.

“Is he… is he… is he drunk?" one member of social media platform X questioned after his appearance, posting the video clip alongside their inquiry.

“Of course he is,” another user replied. “When isn’t he?”

"He’s pathetic!" one person bluntly stated.