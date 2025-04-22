'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of Being Drunk During TV Interview: 'When Isn't He?'
Pete Hegseth has people questioning if he was drunk after an appearance on Fox News.
“And get along to go along,” Hegseth said on the program. “And you know, start doing Meet The Press. And going to the council on foreign relations and spending time with all the new cocktail sipping crowd. That’s not why I’m here. I’m here because President Trump asked me to bring war-fighting back to the Pentagon every single day. That is our focus.”
Naturally, people had some thoughts about Hegseth's mindset.
“Is he… is he… is he drunk?" one member of social media platform X questioned after his appearance, posting the video clip alongside their inquiry.
“Of course he is,” another user replied. “When isn’t he?”
"He’s pathetic!" one person bluntly stated.
Meanwhile, others accused him of being on cocaine, with one X member insisting “that’s all coke."
Whether or not he’s on a substance didn’t seem to bother another X user, as they wrote, “Drunk or sober… this is a weak little b----- who inspires no confidence. Get him the f--- away from our military, ffs.”
As OK! previously reported, Hegseth made headlines on April 22 for a second blunder on messaging app Signal, as he shared details about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a Signal group chat, which included his wife, lawyer and brother.
While three people confirmed the news to CNN, they noted some of his closest advisors have become concerned with his judgment, including Hegseth’s former press secretary, John Ullyot.
Hegseth also fired three senior officials, who reportedly were also concerned, including his top adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defense, Colin Carroll, in mid-April.
“It’s been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon,” Ullyot told CNN. “From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president — who deserves better from his senior leadership.”
While Hegseth came under fire in March for using Signal to talk with cabinet officials about military plans — and accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor in chief in the chat — he continued using it to communicate, regardless of his initial blunder being currently investigated by the Defense Department’s acting inspector general.
While Hegseth’s brother and lawyer have jobs at the Department of Defense, his wife does not. CNN noted it’s uncertain if everyone in the second Signal chat had security clearance.