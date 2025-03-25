The Daily Show's Jon Stewart Jokes Pete Hegseth Was Distracted by 'The White Lotus' When He Accidentally Texted Journalist About Plans to 'Bomb Yemen'
The Daily Show host Jon Stewart had a field day roasting Pete Hegseth and the Republican Party during his latest monologue.
On Monday night, March 24, the comedian addressed the current state of free speech in the country while trolling Donald Trump's secretary of defense after he accidentally included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, in a group chat discussing the United States' plans for military strikes on Yemen.
"Oopsie poopsie," Stewart mocked of Hegseth's mistake. "Back in my day if you were a journalist who wanted leaked war documents, you had to work the sources, meet them in a dark garage, gain the trust, pound the pavement. Now, just wait for the National Security Director to be distracted by The White Lotus while he’s setting up his bomb Yemen group chat."
Elsewhere in his opening monologue, the 62-year-old television personality slammed the Trump administration over the way the president's team has acted in the months since he started his second term in office.
"These guys don’t give a f--- about free speech," Stewart declared. "There are certain hypocrisies and absurdities that we find in our cultural moment that make for great fodder for humorous dialogue: a facial expression, a nod and a wink."
He continued: "Then there are other actions by our government that are so baldly bull----, even if you know it will have no effect, that these powerful creatures have been genetically modified to resist shame or self-reflection of any kind, you just can’t help yourself but to go old school Daily Show gotcha."
Stewart additionally took a jab at Trump himself, claiming the POTUS only believes in free speech if it aligns with his own personal views and doesn't go against his message.
Pulling out receipts, Stewart proceeded to play several videos of Trump, 78, bashing news organizations he likes to label "fake" — including ABC, CNN and MSNBC. In recent months, the Republican leader has called for the networks to be shut down after growing angry by their reporting.
Trying to mimic Trump, Stewart suggested: "Watch What Happens Live — I think Bravo should also lose their license. What they did to Dorinda [Medley] on Traitors… they should be sent to a Salvadorian h---hole."
Emphasizing his disapproval of the president, the television host reiterated: "These guys don’t give a f--- about free speech. They care about their speech. It’s blatant hypocrisy. The hypocrisy burns."