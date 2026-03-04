or
Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash Over Viral Gym Video With Son Gunner

split photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA; Diario AS/YouTube

Pete Hegseth sparked debate after posting a gym video featuring his son during a heavy bench press.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Pete Hegseth recently shared a workout video featuring himself and his son, Gunner, which has since gone viral and sparked significant backlash online.

The clip was a response to a previous video posted by the Navy football team. In the video, Hegseth showcases his fitness journey while portraying a classic “Alpha Dad” moment.

image of Pete Hegseth posted a workout video with his son.
Source: Diario AS/YouTube

Pete Hegseth posted a workout video with his son.

The defense secretary appears in the video wearing an army camo T-shirt and maroon track pants, while Gunner is dressed in a matching gray outfit. Hegseth prepares to bench press an impressive 315 pounds, embodying the Navy football team’s workout hype. He enthusiastically exclaims, “Woop!” before heading to the bench to lift the weights.

image of The clip shows Pete Hegseth bench pressing 315 pounds.
Source: MEGA

The clip shows Pete Hegseth bench pressing 315 pounds.

The video, reportedly recorded by Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, ends with her saying, “You did it, babe!”

Despite the playful support, many online criticized Hegseth’s decision to feature his son in such a risky setting.

Comments flooded in, urging him to focus on his responsibilities as Defense Secretary rather than showcasing gym antics.

MORE ON:
Pete Hegseth

image of One user questioned the appropriateness of having a teenager spot his father.
Source: Diario AS/YouTube

One user questioned the appropriateness of having a teenager spot his father.

One user questioned the appropriateness of having a teenager spot his father, stating, “Why do you have an 80 lb kid spotting for you?”

Another user criticized the use of public funds for such videos, exclaiming, “STOP USING TAX DOLLARS ON THESE RIDICULOUS VIDEOS!”

The backlash continued as others expressed frustration over Hegseth overshadowing the Navy’s original hype.

image of Some viewers acknowledged Hegseth’s physical strength
Source: MEGA

Some viewers acknowledged Hegseth’s physical strength

Despite the criticism, some viewers acknowledged Hegseth’s physical strength. Supporters noted that managing to bench press 315 pounds is an impressive feat, commending his workout efforts. A tweet read, “Pretty good Mr Sec,” reflecting mixed reactions to the video.

While Hegseth has not publicly addressed the backlash, he remains focused on his duties within the Trump administration. His responsibilities include discussions on significant War Room issues, raising questions about his priorities.

