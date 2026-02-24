Pete Hegseth Under Fire Over Red Carpet Appearance

The former military official and current aide to Donald Trump attended the event with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet , where their fashion choices became the center of online scrutiny.

The criticism intensified when users recalled Hegseth’s past remarks regarding military recruitment. He previously stated, “Too many of our young people are too fat or too stupid.” Many online commenters took issue with this statement, using the opportunity to point out Hegseth’s own appearance. One individual remarked, “Hey Pete, no fatties, remember?” while another noted, “Pete’s popping out of his suit. Little fat for his army.”

Despite the backlash, some supporters defended him. Comments ranged from praise for his looks to claims about his fitness level. One user stated, “He’s so d--- good looking they had to find something lol,” while another insisted, “I’ve met him; he is not fat at all.”