Pete Hegseth Under Fire Over Red Carpet Appearance
Feb. 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Pete Hegseth’s recent appearance at the Kennedy Center premiere drew mixed reactions from the public.
The former military official and current aide to Donald Trump attended the event with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, where their fashion choices became the center of online scrutiny.
In a photo shared by RadarOnline.com, Hegseth, 45, wore a tailored blue suit and tie, posing alongside Rauchet in an elegant long dress.
While the couple initially appeared well-dressed, viewers quickly noticed that Hegseth’s suit seemed to fit awkwardly, particularly around the top button.
The criticism intensified when users recalled Hegseth’s past remarks regarding military recruitment. He previously stated, “Too many of our young people are too fat or too stupid.” Many online commenters took issue with this statement, using the opportunity to point out Hegseth’s own appearance. One individual remarked, “Hey Pete, no fatties, remember?” while another noted, “Pete’s popping out of his suit. Little fat for his army.”
Despite the backlash, some supporters defended him. Comments ranged from praise for his looks to claims about his fitness level. One user stated, “He’s so d--- good looking they had to find something lol,” while another insisted, “I’ve met him; he is not fat at all.”
The commentary surrounding the fit of Hegseth’s suit highlighted the varying perceptions of public figures. While some critiqued his appearance, others maintained that he and his wife looked great for the occasion. The situation underscores the challenges public figures face in maintaining their image, especially when their statements clash with their appearances.
Hegseth’s remarks about military fitness are not new. He has actively promoted fitness initiatives among military recruits, including participating in the “Pete & Bobby Challenge.” This initiative featured push-ups and pull-ups alongside other service members, showcasing his commitment to physical fitness.
In a public meeting in September 2025, Hegseth addressed fitness standards for military recruits, proposing biannual physical tests. He stated, “If the secretary of war can get up and handle intense PT on the regular, then everybody in our joint force can do the same.” His message emphasized the need for a fit military force.