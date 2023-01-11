Former President Donald Trump Avows To 'Destroy' Cartels In Bizarre Truth Social Statement

Months after former President Donald Trump announced he would be running for a second White House term come 2024, the ex-POTUS is revealing the specifics of his platform this time around, reviving one of the major issues that drove his 2016 Oval Office campaign — immigration.

On Tuesday, January 10, The Apprentice alum took to his social platform, Truth Social, with a bold promise for his upcoming campaign, avowing to “destroy the cartels” before his 4.8 million followers.