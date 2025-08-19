Pete Hegseth Shows Off Photos of Himself in Pentagon Hallway in Cringe Video

Article continues below advertisement

A new video showed how Pete Hegseth redecorated the Pentagon — with photos of himself! In a social media clip pushing a MAGA fitness challenge, Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. viewers saw all the snapshots on the wall as the two walked through the hallway.

The Pete and Bobby Challenge

President Trump set the example by putting forth efforts to make America healthy again.



That’s why we are introducing the Pete and Bobby challenge.



100 push-ups. 50 pull-ups. 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ppRrwqSUm0 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) August 18, 2025

During their stroll, a picture of Hegseth and his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, was plastered on the wall, in addition to a few pictures of Hegseth in the military. In the clip, the men introduced the Pete and Bobby Challenge, an exercise routine they’re hopeful will encourage people to work out. “It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go,” Hegseth said in the footage.

Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Challenged Others to Participate in the Health Challenge

The challenge Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy introduced to people to do was 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under 10 minutes.

“Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge,” Kennedy added in. The challenge they’re introducing is for people to do 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under 10 minutes. At the end of the video, Kennedy issues a challenge to Secretary Sean Duffy to participate in the exercise routine, while Hegseth challenges Air Force General Dan Caine, in addition to his former Fox News coworker Will Cain.

The Presidential Fitness Test

Source: @SecDef/X Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth claim they're trying to 'make America healthy again.'

This is not the first time fitness has come up in the Trump administration, as Donald Trump signed an executive order in July to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test and the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition for U.S. schoolchildren. Although the Presidential Fitness Test had been in place since the 1950s, it was discontinued in 2012. The Presidential Fitness Test looks to assess and encourage kids in school in America to be physically fit. Parts of the test include a one-mile run, push-ups, pull-ups and more.

Donald Trump's Executive Order on Fitness

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test.