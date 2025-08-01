Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Viral Video Exposes President's 'Weird' Body Movements: Watch
Donald Trump went viral again amid ongoing concerns about his health.
The president of the United States was filmed at the White House on Thursday, July 31, after signing an executive order expanding his council on sports, fitness and nutrition. The directive additionally reinstated a fitness test for children that had previously been discontinued.
While exiting the ceremony — which was attended by several sports stars, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance — Trump's body suddenly moved in a weird manner, prompting a debate online about whether the flinch was just a classic case of clumsiness or if something more troubling is going on with the POTUS health wise.
What Happened to Donald Trump After His Sports Council Meeting?
In a viral video shared to X, Trump was turning from the podium to exit the room when his shoulder appeared to jolt back after either hitting into the lectern or potentially as a result of an involuntary twitch.
The Apprentice star also looked a bit confused while seeming to forget WWE star Triple H was standing next to him as Trump scanned around looking for the macho athlete.
Trump had stared in the exact direction of Triple H, who is the new council's chief content officer, and praised him for being "an amazing athlete" and his "friend for a long time." Immediately after, however, he appeared to look around for the wrestling legend.
President's Health Concerns Continue
Trump's strange departure from the briefing caused a sea of social media posts speculating about the president's cognitive and physical health. MAGA supporters additionally flocked to the internet in defense of their beloved leader.
"It's not immediately obvious that Trump apparently ran into the podium. But he did seem to move weirdly. Maybe he hit his elbow aka funny bone? I still had to watch it a few times to figure out why he reacted like that," one person wrote, as another individual noted it "looked like involuntary muscle movement to me."
"Involuntary muscle movement. Common after strokes," a third critic alleged, while a fourth hater quipped: "Cankles gave out on him."
Meanwhile a fifth social media user admitted, "that was weird. Like he had a 1-second stroke."
- Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hand Spark Fresh Health Concerns as White House Attempts to Cover Up Any Suspicions
- Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Vein Disorder Amid Health Concerns About President's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hands
- GOP Senator Blames Radical Democrats for Donald Trump's Cankles Amid President's Health Issues
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"He bumped a chair. However, he does seem to have aged remarkably in the past week. He looks horrible," someone snubbed.
Trump supporters clapped back at the online trolls, however, as one admirer argued, "he bumped his arm on the podium. Something normal humans do every day…bump into things."
"Look, I'm the last person to stand up for Trump, but for the love of God...enough of the fake c---. You can clearly see he hit the podium," an annoyed spectator said, while a fan declared, "stop with the misinformation and/or starting rumors. There is plenty enough to question and point at without fabrication."
Inside Donald Trump's Recent Health Diagnosis
Trump fueled health concerns last month after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed during a press conference that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," she explained, reciting a letter from Trump's doctor.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," the message continued in part. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
Leavitt said the results of the tests "revealed chronic venous insufficiency," which she described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added.