Politics Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Viral Video Exposes President's 'Weird' Body Movements: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump sparked health concerns after a recent White House meeting. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 1 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Donald Trump went viral again amid ongoing concerns about his health. The president of the United States was filmed at the White House on Thursday, July 31, after signing an executive order expanding his council on sports, fitness and nutrition. The directive additionally reinstated a fitness test for children that had previously been discontinued. While exiting the ceremony — which was attended by several sports stars, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance — Trump's body suddenly moved in a weird manner, prompting a debate online about whether the flinch was just a classic case of clumsiness or if something more troubling is going on with the POTUS health wise.

What Happened to Donald Trump After His Sports Council Meeting?

Source: @acyn/X The president's body jolted back as he was exiting a room.

In a viral video shared to X, Trump was turning from the podium to exit the room when his shoulder appeared to jolt back after either hitting into the lectern or potentially as a result of an involuntary twitch. The Apprentice star also looked a bit confused while seeming to forget WWE star Triple H was standing next to him as Trump scanned around looking for the macho athlete. Trump had stared in the exact direction of Triple H, who is the new council's chief content officer, and praised him for being "an amazing athlete" and his "friend for a long time." Immediately after, however, he appeared to look around for the wrestling legend.

President's Health Concerns Continue

Source: MEGA Donald Trump critics speculated about the president's body movements.

Trump's strange departure from the briefing caused a sea of social media posts speculating about the president's cognitive and physical health. MAGA supporters additionally flocked to the internet in defense of their beloved leader. "It's not immediately obvious that Trump apparently ran into the podium. But he did seem to move weirdly. Maybe he hit his elbow aka funny bone? I still had to watch it a few times to figure out why he reacted like that," one person wrote, as another individual noted it "looked like involuntary muscle movement to me." "Involuntary muscle movement. Common after strokes," a third critic alleged, while a fourth hater quipped: "Cankles gave out on him." Meanwhile a fifth social media user admitted, "that was weird. Like he had a 1-second stroke."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has been a hot topic in recent months.

"He bumped a chair. However, he does seem to have aged remarkably in the past week. He looks horrible," someone snubbed. Trump supporters clapped back at the online trolls, however, as one admirer argued, "he bumped his arm on the podium. Something normal humans do every day…bump into things." "Look, I'm the last person to stand up for Trump, but for the love of God...enough of the fake c---. You can clearly see he hit the podium," an annoyed spectator said, while a fan declared, "stop with the misinformation and/or starting rumors. There is plenty enough to question and point at without fabrication."

Inside Donald Trump's Recent Health Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was recently diagnosed with a vein disorder.