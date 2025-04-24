or
'Childish' Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Mocked After Denying He Ordered a Makeup Room to Be Built at The Pentagon

Pete Hegseth allegedly ordered a bizarre new addition to the Pentagon.

April 24 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Pete Hegseth Accused of Ordering Makeup Studio Be Built

Several critics on social media called out the defense secretary for allegedly ordering a makeup studio to be built.

Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has attempted to deny rumors he ordered a room at the Pentagon to be turned into a makeshift makeup studio.

According to recent reports, Hegseth ordered makeup equipment to be installed in an area adjacent to the briefing room, costing thousands of taxpayers' dollars.

Pete Hegseth Denied the Report

Pete Hegseth called out critics on social media.

Responding to the reports on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hegseth first called the insider scoop a "totally fake story."

"No ‘orders and no ‘makeup’ — but whatever," he shared on his page.

"We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD (Department of Defense) instead," the head of defense added. "The leftist ‘news’ media would have loved that."

Pete Hegseth Called Out on Social Media

Pete Hegseth was called 'incompetent.'

Several critics on social media called out the defense secretary for fighting back against the hearsay.

One user on X shared Hegseth's response and wrote: "He’s mastered the Kremlin Starter Pack: deny everything, shout 'fake news,' toss in 'leftist media,' and wait for the applause from your reflection. At this point, he’s basically a Furby programmed by Sputnik — pull the string and out comes, 'No makeup, no orders, liberal tears!'"

Another X user called out the Trump admin and commented: "Not only are you incompetent, but you’re also childish. Maybe that’s okay at Fox News, but it’s not a good look for the Secretary of Defense."

A third person joked: "My guy, my wife spends less time doing her hair than you do, so cool it with the fake outrage. It’s not a far reach to believe you enjoy a touch of makeup for your thrice-daily Fox News appearances."

The Defense Department Released a Statement

A Defense Department spokesperson released a statement following the CBS report.

According to reports, the proposal was initially suggested by Tami Radabaugh, a former Fox and CBS News producer-turned-deputy assistant to the secretary for strategic engagement, with support from Hegseth's wife, Jennifer.

In a statement provided to CBS News, a Defense Department spokesperson released a statement and claimed, "Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration."

Pete Hegseth Risks Getting Fired

The president is allegedly looking for replacements for Pete Hegseth.

Pete has come under intense criticism after it emerged he was a member of two Signal groups, in which upcoming U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi militants in Yemen in March were discussed.

As OK! previously reported, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, was added to one of these groups, where attack plans were shared, apparently by mistake.

The second Signal group, where information about F/A-18 Hornets flight schedules was posted, also included Pete's wife and brother.

Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, said, "I see zero evidence that the President, Mr Hegseth, or frankly anyone in this Administration is actually willing to accept responsibility for any mistakes."

"This is dangerous because if one doesn't acknowledge a mistake," he continued. "Then there is little likelihood that the necessary corrections will be made to prevent it from happening again."

