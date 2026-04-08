Politics 'Why Are You So Rude?': Pete Hegseth Scolds 'Nasty' NBC Reporter for Interrupting Him During Tense Press Briefing Source: MEGA A visibly worn Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth snapped at an NBC reporter questioning the efficacy of Donald Trump's Iran retreat. Lesley Abravanel April 8 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a tense Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, a visibly worn Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth snapped at a reporter, saying, "Excuse me, why are you so rude?" after being interrupted while calling on another journalist. The confrontation occurred as Hegseth baselessly declared a "historic military victory" following a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran. Despite the White House spin, many experts and international media argue that the U.S. has effectively lost the war after President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Tuesday, April 7, after retreating from obscene threats to "destroy" Iranian civilization and deeming the nation's 10-point proposal of demands that the U.S. has historically rejected as "workable."

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REPORTER: They're still firing ballistic missiles!



HEGSETH: Excuse me. Why are you so rude? Just wait. So nasty. pic.twitter.com/56FhaaY5mW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth snapped at a reporter.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz is widely cited as the turning point that undermined the U.S. position. Trump and Hegseth have been roasted for the fact that the Strait was already open before Trump intervened, and now, in the wake of his concession to Iran, the Middle East nation now stands to profit even more from it. While Hegseth was answering a question, a journalist (identified by Mediaite as Senior NBC News Correspondent Courtney Kube) shouted out, "But they are still firing ballistic missiles!" in reference to reports of ongoing Iranian strikes despite the truce. Hegseth immediately stopped and scolded the reporter, adding, "Just wait, I'm calling on people," and was heard muttering that the journalist was "nasty" under his breath.

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth allegedly called the reporter 'nasty.'

Despite Hegseth’s attempts to frame the ceasefire as a win for the administration, critics suggest that Trump’s rush to declare victory is a move to secure "instant gratification" before midterm elections, even as The Guardian notes that Iran may enter final negotiations with a strengthened hand.

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth got into a heated exchange earlier in the briefing.

This is one of several heated exchanges between a testy Hegseth and the press; earlier in the same briefing, he dismissed another reporter's query as an "indictment framed as a question" and refused to take further follow-ups. Speculation surrounding the combative Hegseth's future has intensified following his aggressive reshuffling of military leadership and controversial conduct during the conflict with Iran.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been making bold threats to Iran.