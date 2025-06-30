Elon Musk Abandons Mars Dreams, Peter Thiel Claims: 'There's Nowhere to Go'

Elon Musk has given up on his dreams of colonizing Mars, according to Peter Thiel.

In a recent interview with Ross Douthat for the New York Times, Thiel revealed that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO no longer envisions a Martian colony as a viable project for humanity to establish a new society. "2024 is the year Elon stopped believing in Mars," Thiel stated.

Musk has long been an advocate for interplanetary expansion, but Thiel argues that the vision has shifted.