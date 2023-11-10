Donald Trump Failed to Meet 'Low Expectations' of Billionaire Republican Donors: 'More Dangerous Than I Thought'
Billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel was disappointed with former Donald Trump's time in office, telling outlets that the Trump administration failed to meet his "low expectations."
"Voting for Trump was like a not very articulate scream for help," Thiel said in an interview.
"There are a lot of things I got wrong," He continued. "It was crazier than I thought. It was more dangerous than I thought ... They couldn't get the most basic pieces of the government to work. So that was — I think that part was maybe worse than even my low expectations."
Thiel backed Trump financially in 2016 and revealed that the former president was "very sad" after the billionaire donor refused to back his 2024 campaign.
According to a report, months after Thiel cut Trump off, word got back to him that the ex-prez had called Blake Masters discouraging him from running for Senate again and allegedly called Thiel a "f------ scumbag."
Thiel told the outlet, "There's always a chance I might change my mind. But by talking to you, it makes it hard for me to change my mind."
"My husband doesn’t want me to give them any more money, and he’s right," he continued. "I know they’re going to be pestering me like crazy."
During his appearance on the podcast "Honestly with Bari Weiss," Thiel said that Florida Governor Ron Desantis would make a "terrific president" and would support the governor in 2024.
- Donald Trump Strongly Discourages Rival Ron DeSantis From Running For President: He's 'Not Doing Well Against Me In The Polls'
- Donald Trump's Supporters Go Silent At Texas Rally After He Makes Jabs At Ron DeSantis
- Donald Trump Lashes Out At Rival Ron DeSantis, Calls Him An 'Average Governor Who Got 1.2 Million Less Votes In Florida Than Me'
As OK! previously reported, Trump has bragged about his record-breaking fundraising numbers for the 2024 race, pulling in an estimated $6 million in a single night.
During a speech at the fundraiser in Florida, DeSantis' home turf, the New York businessman turned Republican frontrunner touted his lead in the polls and took jabs at his opponents, including President Joe Biden and DeSantis. He also spoke about his record as president and his plans for future policies.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida for several counts of unlawful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, fraud, altering legal documents and providing false statements, just to name a few.
If the former president were to be found guilty of each and every charge against him, he could face up to 300 years behind bars.
The Atlantic provided quotes used in this article.