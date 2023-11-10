Donald Trump Failed to Meet 'Low Expectations' of Billionaire Republican Donors: 'More Dangerous Than I Thought'

"Voting for Trump was like a not very articulate scream for help," Thiel said in an interview.

"There are a lot of things I got wrong," He continued. "It was crazier than I thought. It was more dangerous than I thought ... They couldn't get the most basic pieces of the government to work. So that was — I think that part was maybe worse than even my low expectations."

Thiel backed Trump financially in 2016 and revealed that the former president was "very sad" after the billionaire donor refused to back his 2024 campaign.