Grimes Takes a Jab at Ex Elon Musk Over His Love for Outer Space, Hints He's Full of Himself
Singer Grimes took a subtle jab at ex and baby daddy Elon Musk.
The star's diss came after Olivia Rodrigo's recent interview in which she confessed she's very wary of men who want to go to outer space.
"This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them," the "Driver's License" crooner, 21, admitted to Netflix. "I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird."
Her comment went viral on social media, with Grimes, 36, replying to her remark, "It's true. Only women should be going to space."
Many thought the mother-of-three's reply was a cheeky diss at Musk, 53, who founded rocket ship company SpaceX and plans to go to outer space one day.
"The Elon shade," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "GRIMES THIS HAD ME CACKLING."
As OK! reported, Musk and the singer began dating in 2018 and appeared to be on and off until 2022.
During that time period, they welcomed three kids: sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, known as "X," and 1-year-old Techno Mechanicus, who goes by "Tau," in addition to daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, who goes by "Y."
The Tesla founder has eight other kids with two other women, including three young ones with Shivon Zilis, who worked at his company Neuralink.
While a source told The New York Times that he bought a $35 million compound in Texas so two of his baby mamas and his youngest children could all live within walking distance to each other, Musk denied the report.
"I don’t own, nor am I building a compound in Austin," the star clarified to Page Six. "No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built."
"I do have an idea for a big futuristic art project in the Austin area that would be open to the public, but have had too much work to get that going," he added, noting, "I don’t subscribe to NYT and haven’t read the article."
In addition to his six younger kids, he has five other older children — however, his and ex-wife Justin Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson has cut him from her life after he dissed her decision to transition from male to female.
Their feud began after the businessman alleged in an interview that he was "tricked into signing documents" to allow the 20-year-old, formerly known as Xavier, to have surgery.
Elon then compared her transition to the death of a child.
"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus," he said. "I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress."
After his comments made headlines, Vivian uploaded a photo of herself on social media alongside the caption, "I look pretty good for a dead b----."