Another Lie? Photo of Howard Lutnick With Jeffrey Epstein on His Island Contradicts Politician's Claim He Visited With His Family

A photo picturing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island was briefly removed from the Justice Department's Epstein files website before being restored on Thursday, February 26. The image shows Epstein, Lutnick and three other men hanging out on a waterside cliff. Donald Trump's cabinet member can be seen smiling behind the late financier while wearing a blue button-down shirt, white shorts and flip flops. The shot contradicts Lutnick's claim that he was only at the island for "one hour" and was with his wife and kids the entire time.

Howard Lutnick Initially Denied Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Source: department of justice Howard Lutnick was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and other men in a newly uncovered photo.

When Lutnick talked about Epstein in 2025, he insisted he cut off his relationship with the pedophile — who was his former neighbor in NYC — in 2005. The politician claimed he stopped talking to the financier after he alluded to sexual encounters with women while giving him a house tour. "My wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again," he claimed on the "Pod Force One" podcast. "So I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy."

Source: mega The politician lied about cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005, as he visited the island in 2012.

However, the Epstein files exposed emails from 2012 that proved Lutnick kept in touch with him. Lutnick came clean but claimed he visited the financier's island only one time in 2012, insisting his wife, children and their nanny were all present when they had lunch there. It was just four years earlier that Epstein had been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Howard Lutnick's Family Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island in 2012

Source: mega Howard Lutnick claimed he visited the island with his children, wife and nannies.

"We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour," Lutnick stated. "Then we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together. We were on family vacation. We were not apart." "To suggest there was anything untoward about that in 2012, I don't recall why we did it. But we did," he continued. "Of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him… over a 14-year period. I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person."

Will Howard Lutnick Have to Give a Testimony?

Source: mega The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee may subpoena the politician.