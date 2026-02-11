Politics Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Karoline Leavitt for Whining About Coverage of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's Association With Jeffrey Epstein Source: mega The White House press secretary expressed irritation over repeated questions about Howard Lutnick's visit to Jeffrey Epstein's notorious island. Allie Fasanella Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The bitter feud between Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt rages on. The CNN anchor slammed the White House press secretary for whining about the coverage of Trump's Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island. On the Tuesday, February 10, episode of The Source With Kaitlan Collins, the reporter blasted Leavitt for attempting to dismiss Lutnick's association with the late pedophile during a White House briefing.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Continue to Ask Questions About the Same Subject'

Source: mega Kaitlan Collins called out Karoline Leavitt for dismissing reporters' questions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Leavitt told reporters, "Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team, and the President fully supports the Secretary. I will just point out that there are a lot of wins in the news this week that people in this room have not asked about, because you continue to ask questions about the same subject." After playing a clip of the press secretary's statement on her show, Collins declared, "Of course, this story has stayed in the headlines, because there’s new information, and survivors have been saying that they still want accountability here for what has happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Lutnick Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island in 2012

Source: mega Howard Lutnick visited Jeffrey Epstein's island after the latter was convicted on s-- crimes.

The latest batch of Epstein-related documents revealed Lutnick had not in fact shunned the dead s-- offender like he previously stated over the years. As such, the secretary appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday to answer questions about his trip to the Caribbean island Epstein owned and used as part of his s-- trafficking scheme. Lutnick visited the private area with his wife and children in 2012, years after the former financier was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Lutnick Previously Denied Associating With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: Pod Force One/YouTube The Secretary of Commerce previously said he had cut off contact with the infamous pedophile.

Lutnick insisted in a recent interview that he'd cut off contact with Epstein, his former neighbor in New York, in 2005 after the infamous creep alluded to his sexual encounters with women while giving the businessman and his wife a tour of his Manhattan mansion. "My wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again," he explained on the "Pod Force One" podcast in October 2025. "So I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy."

Howard Lutnick Admits to Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Source: mega The businessman admitted to having lunch with Jeffrey Epstein at his private island.