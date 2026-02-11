'The View' Co-Hosts Skewer 'Gross' Howard Lutnick for Bringing His Kids to Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedo Island' in 2012

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were in shock over the revelation that Howard Lutnick lied about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. While the United States Secretary of Commerce previously claimed he iced out the financier after they first met due to getting creepy vibes, it was revealed during Lutnick's testimony on Tuesday, February 10, that he once had "lunch" with Epstein on his infamous island in 2012. He tried to downplay the hour-long gathering by noting his wife, their four kids and nannies were also present.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Would You Bring Your Kids to Epstein Island?'

Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts shamed Howard Lutnick for bringing his family to Jeffrey Epstein's island after he became a registered s-- offender.

"I think he thought those emails were never, ever going to see the light of day," Whoopi Goldberg noted of his communication with the financier, which came out via the Epstein files. "The thing that gets me, is why would you take your kids to Epstein island? Does the word Disneyland ring a bell? How about Legoland?" Joy Behar asked on the February 11 episode of the talk show. "There are many places to take children, and that’s not one of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines dubbed Epstein's land 'pedo island.'

Sara Haines pointed out that Epstein was a registered s-- offender as of 2008, yet Lutnick still brought his family to Epstein's land. "You're going to visit pedo island with your kids, ranging from 7 to 16? That lack of judgment there alone, honestly, is worse than the lying and repeating it over and over," she spilled. "The audacity of so many people in these files to continually double down..."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

LUTNICK DEFENDS VISITING EPSTEIN’S ISLAND WITH FAMILY: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after Pres. Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified before a Senate committee and contradicted previous claims about his contact with Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/LaLIviKwWa — The View (@TheView) February 11, 2026 Source: @theview/x Sara Haines called Howard Lutnick 'gross.'

Haines also shamed Lutnick for giving his nanny's resume to Epstein. "So at this point, Howard Lutnick, you’re gross. You’re gross," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Calls for Howard Lutnick's Resignation

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin thinks Howard Lutnick should resign over his confession.

Equally as upset was Sunny Hostin, who said the politician should should step down from his job in the wake of his confession. "This is the commerce secretary. This is the person who is the chief advisor on the economy to the president," she said. "The fact that he can lie so audaciously means, to me, he is not fit for his position. He must resign. We should collectively be calling for his resignation. He is unfit, as much of the cabinet is unfit."

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Lutnick Denies Being Friends With Late Financier

Source: mega Howard Lutnick claimed he 'did not have any relationship with' Jeffrey Epstein.