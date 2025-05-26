or
Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shay Smith Lets Him 'Be Himself': 'She's Very Secure in Their Relationship'

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have been married for 24 years.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are basking in the glow of their unwavering love after 24 years of marriage.

"Keely lets Pierce be himself, she's very secure in their relationship and is very much her own person," the insider shared. "He also works hard to make sure the trust is always there; he never gives her a reason to worry. They have great communication and a deep sense of respect for each other and for the life they've built together," a source dished to a news outlet.

Their love story began on a sun-kissed beach in Cabo San Lucas in 1994, where Smith, now 61, was on assignment as a journalist with Cheers star Ted Danson.

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith’s love story began on a beach in Cabo.

At that time, the 007 icon was still grappling with the heartbreaking loss of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who tragically passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991. But Smith's entrance into his life sparked a renaissance of passion and joy. "Where I go in the world, I miss her," Brosnan confessed to The Independent in 2016, adding with affection, "and I send her my love."

The couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Ireland back in 2001 and welcomed two sons — Dylan Brosnan, born in January 1997, and Paris Brosnan, born in February 2001. Their commitment to prioritizing family over fame has proven pivotal in maintaining their harmony, as the source noted, "They've made it a point to prioritize their family's well being and home life over stardom."

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

'Keely [Shaye Smith] lets Pierce [Brosnan] be himself,' a source shared.

Currently splitting their time between Malibu and Kauai, their beloved Hawaiian retreat, the couple attributes their successful union to choosing a life away from the Los Angeles spotlight. "They tell other couples in the industry to not make Hollywood their base," the insider revealed.

Tucked away from the glare of Tinseltown, the couple embraced island living, finding joy in the little things: lush gardens, ocean breezes and plenty of creative inspiration.

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan stays grounded with the support of his wife.

Whether it’s tending to the land or diving into an art project, the Brosnans built a life centered on peace and purpose. Pierce, in particular, leaned into his passion for painting, often sharing snapshots of his work on Instagram. The glimpses offered fans a peek at a more grounded side of the former Bond star — one that's quiet, reflective and deeply connected to his craft.

The source noted that Pierce is "not caught up in his own hype or ego," highlighting that the actor remains "very down to earth."

"He's this incredible painter, he meditates, he's very evolved," the source added.

Pierce's public declarations of love for Keely speak volumes about their bond. He's been known to gush about their intimate moments spent over a glass of wine in quiet conversation. Their enduring happiness is arguably enhanced by their distinct careers, with the insider noting, "It also helps that there is only one actor in the mix."

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

The Brosnans built a peaceful life between Malibu and Kauai.

"A lot of couples in the business fail because there is competition between them, it's just hard to avoid. And to be fair, Pierce is a very unique guy, he's a movie star but he's so much deeper," they added.

