Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shay Smith Lets Him 'Be Himself': 'She's Very Secure in Their Relationship'

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are basking in the glow of their unwavering love after 24 years of marriage.

"Keely lets Pierce be himself, she's very secure in their relationship and is very much her own person," the insider shared. "He also works hard to make sure the trust is always there; he never gives her a reason to worry. They have great communication and a deep sense of respect for each other and for the life they've built together," a source dished to a news outlet.

Their love story began on a sun-kissed beach in Cabo San Lucas in 1994, where Smith, now 61, was on assignment as a journalist with Cheers star Ted Danson.