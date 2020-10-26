After Pierce Brosnan made a mint with his fourth Bond flick, 2002’s Die Another Day, he gave his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, carte blanche to build their dream house.

Now the 007 star is unloading the breathtaking 12,500-square-foot Malibu beachfront manse, listing the five-bedroom, 14-bathroom oasis — known as Orchid House — with Chris Cortazzo through Compass Real Estate.

Past a pair of carved teak entry gates and grounds filled with palm trees and tropical flowers, guests step into the ocean-view great room, which includes living and dining spaces. The spacious gourmet kitchen, outfitted with teak cabinets and quartz crystal countertops, offers equally stunning views.

Upstairs, the interiors feature handcrafted woodwork and angled vaulted ceilings inspired by Balinese architecture. The romantic master bedroom (which clocks in at 4,000 square feet!) boasts dual chandelier-lit en suite bathrooms and opens onto its own private deck. Other highlights include a state-of-the-art projection theatre, a mirror-walled gym, a 200-bottle wine cellar and a luxurious spa with an infrared sauna, steam room and Japanese soaking tub.

Outside, the wraparound lanai courtyards are perfect for yoga at dawn and cocktails at dusk. What dreams are made of, indeed!

