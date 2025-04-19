Who Is Pierce Brosnan’s First Wife? Inside the Life and Career of Cassandra Harris

Born in Sydney, Australia, on December 15, 1948, Harris was a force to be reckoned with in both the stage and the screen, performing in classics like Shadows (1978) and Enemy at the Door (1980). Her legacy later unfolded in Hollywood.

Harris first wed William Firth in 1964 but split in 1970. The same year, she found love with producer Dermot Harris (Richard Harris’ brother.) They welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, in 1971, followed by son Christopher in 1973, but they ended up divorcing in 1978.