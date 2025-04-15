or
Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Smith Debuts Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Composite photos of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Fans and critics alike weighed in after Keely Shaye Smith’s latest appearance showed off her new slimmed-down look.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The world was caught off guard by the stunning transformation of Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, whose weight loss journey continues to turn heads and stir up chatter.

After enduring the cruel jabs of online trolls throughout their marriage, Smith unveiled a new, slimmed-down figure in April 2025, and fans can't stop talking about it.

A Life & Style report shared snapshots of Smith’s weight loss journey, garnering both applause and criticism from the online community.

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

As far back as 2006, Keely Shaye Smith proudly embraced her body.

Back in 2006, Smith expressed her unwavering confidence in her body, declaring to Vogue, "I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing."

And her loving husband is right there by her side, showering her with admiration. Brosnan, who always praised Smith's beauty, recently asserted, "I love my wife’s curves."

Photo of Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith and their sons Dylan and Paris
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith share two sons, Dylan and Paris.

Brosnan has been married to Smith since August 4, 2001, meeting in Mexico in 1994 and sharing two sons together — Dylan, born in January 1997, and Paris, born in February 2001.

They got engaged for a couple of years, and had to postpone their wedding plans a few times due to various family matters. They later on tied the knot during a lavish ceremony at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland.

MORE ON:
Keely Shaye Smith

Photo of Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan has always admired his wife.

Brosnan has been there with Smith against all, odds, navigating life’s joys and sorrows together, including the death of Brosnan’s first wife and daughter due to ovarian cancer.

Their love story has stood the test of time, with Brosnan frequently gushing over how much he cherishes Smith.

Photo of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Source: Mega

Pierce Brosnan reflected on his journey with wife Keely Shaye Smith.

In a heartfelt chat with Fox News in December 2023, Brosnan said, "We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot. Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it’s the love in the heart."

The pair recently celebrated their anniversary.

“It’s always about solving problems and how you solve the problems and how you can deal with them and the strains of life,” Brosnan shared. “But she still makes my heart sing and she still makes my world turn. She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor.”

“And that takes a strength and a stamina and yeah, we just enjoy each other’s company,” he added.

