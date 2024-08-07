Hollywood's Weddings of the Century: 10 of the Most Lavish Nuptials
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu
After a night in Palm Springs, two private jets flew Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu's wedding party to Las Vegas for the ceremony on May 1, 1967. Afterward, 100 guests were treated to a champagne breakfast and a six-tier Bavarian cream wedding cake. The next day, the newlyweds headed to Graceland for a second celebration with family.
Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan
Guests at the groom’s Château de l’Horizon in France enjoyed 800 bottles of champagne, lobster and caviar at Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan's May 27, 1949, nuptials, held around a pool filled with eau de cologne and covered in flowers spelling out the couple’s initials.
Elizabeth Taylor and Nicky Hilton
It took 15 seamstresses three months to create Elizabeth Taylor’s cream-colored satin and pearl gown for her May 6, 1950, wedding to Nicky Hilton. (The gown fetched $187,931 at auction in 2013!) The couple’s 700 guests included Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith were wed on Aug. 4, 2001, before 100 guests in Brosnan's native Ireland. The party at 800-year-old Ashford Castle included a sumptuous breakfast, fireworks, and an ice sculpture of Rodin’s The Kiss.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
To represent Catherine Zeta-Jones' native Wales, New York’s Plaza Hotel created a series of grass-covered hills surrounded by over 18,000 roses of different varieties where she and Michael Douglas exchanged vows on November 18, 2000. The actress stunned their 110 guests in a custom V-neck Christian Lacroix gown with beaded details.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello wed before 400 guests, including her Modern Family costars, in a $3 million event at Breakers Palm Beach in Florida on November 21, 2015. Vergara wore diamond jewelry and a one-of-a-kind white strapless silk-tulle dress with hand embroidered details by Zuhair Murad.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's September 2014 celebration at a luxury resort in Venice cost a whopping $4.6 million and lasted three days.
“[We] felt like we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got,” said Clooney.
Guests to the wedding dinner, including Matt Damon and John Krasinski, sat down to a five-course meal washed down with 250 bottles of champagne and 100 cases of tequila!
Celine Dion and René Angélil
Celine Dion wed René Angélil at Montreal’s Notre Dame cathedral in a ceremony televised in Canada on December 17, 1994. Dion sparkled in a Mirella and Steve Gentile gown whose elaborate lace, Swarovski crystal detailing and 30-foot train took 1,000 hours to create.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Guests were greeted by flag bearers in Renaissance garb and treated to a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's $3 million wedding party on November 18, 2006.
“Katie wanted a simple, elegant dress,” said Giorgio Armani, who outfitted the entire wedding party.
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier
On April 19, 1956, Grace Kelly wed Monaco’s Prince Rainier in a gown created by Hollywood stylist Helen Rose of 125-year-old Brussels lace, taffeta and thousands of handsewn pearls.
Costing over $2 million, the wedding festivities included a church filled with white lilacs and lilies of the valley, a six-tier wedding cake and guests including Cary Grant, Gloria Swanson and Ava Gardner.