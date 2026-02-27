or
Piers Morgan Slams 'Ill-Informed' Jamie Foxx for Criticizing 'Unacceptable' Tourette's Outburst at BAFTAs

Split photo of Jamie Foxx and Piers Morgan.
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan slammed Jamie Foxx's fury at the Tourette's suffering John Davidson.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 9:28 p.m. ET

British journalist Piers Morgan slammed actor Jamie Foxx for his comments on the now-viral BAFTA controversy in which Tourette’s Syndrome sufferer and documentary subject John Davidson shouted out a racial slur.

Davidson, whose life story inspired the documentary I Swear, yelled out the N-word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first prize of the night at the 2026 BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22.

The award show’s producers have been blamed for failing to edit out the slur as Hollywood’s A-list lit up social media excoriating the outburst.

Jamie Foxx Called John Davidson's Tourette's Outburst 'Unacceptable'

Image of Jamie Foxx was furious at John Davidson's Tourette's outburst.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx was furious at John Davidson's Tourette's outburst.

Oscar-winner Foxx fumed over outburst on social media, writing, “Out of all the words you could've said Tourette's makes you say that. Nah he meant that s---. Unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, February 25, Morgan shared an image of the documentary poster and wrote, “I watched this movie last night. Incredibly powerful and inspiring."

“Might have been wise for all those gobbing off about the BAFTA N-word saga to have watched it too before making so many shockingly ill-informed comments. I'm looking at the likes of you, Jamie Foxx!” he added.

Actor Michael B. Jordan Did Not React to the Outburst

Image of Michael B. Jordan was presenting an award when the outburst occurred.
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan was presenting an award when the outburst occurred.

Neither Jordan nor Lindo reacted to the comment on stage, however the show’s host Alan Cumming later said, “You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette's syndrome."

After a few more involuntary outbursts, Davidson, who has suffered from Tourette’s since the age of 12, left the ceremony.

The Documentary 'I Swear' Is About John Davidson's Experience With Tourette's Syndrome

Image of Piers Morgan was livid at Jamie Foxx's comments on John Davidson's outburst.
Source: @piersmorgan/X

Piers Morgan was livid at Jamie Foxx's comments on John Davidson's outburst.

Davidson, 55, has suffered from a severe form of Tourette's since the age of 12, with the condition characterized by involuntary tics, movements and verbal outbursts.

He famously shouted "f--- the Queen" at Elizabeth II when he was awarded his MBE in 2019.

Actor Delroy Lindo Was Presenting With Michael B. Jordan During the Incident

Image of Actor Delroy Lindo did not react to John Davidson's slur.
Source: MEGA

Actor Delroy Lindo did not react to John Davidson's slur.

Jordan's former co-star on The Wire, Wendell Pierce, joined Foxx in his fury, writing: "It's infuriating that the first reaction wasn't complete and full throated [sic] apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn't matter the reasoning for the racist slur.'"

Davidson issued a statement expressing he was "deeply mortified" and clarified that the tics were involuntary neurological misfires that do not reflect his personal values or beliefs.

